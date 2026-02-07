Dr Alison Cave, the chief safety officer at the MHRA, said:

“Patient safety is the MHRA’s top priority and we continually monitor the safety and efficacy of all licensed medicines. For the vast majority of patients who are prescribed GLP-1s, they are safe and effective medicines which deliver significant health benefits. The risk of developing these severe side effects is very small.”

However, every page of the Yellow Card Site contains the statement:

“The existence of an adverse reaction report does not necessarily mean that the medicine or vaccine has caused the reaction.”

Taken together, these two statements sit uneasily.

The Yellow Card data is at pains to ensure the public understands it does not measure risk. The YCS data are reports of suspected adverse reactions, without confirmation of causality or a denominator for patient exposure.

So, if causality is uncertain, risk cannot be quantified. Describing the risk as “very small” implies a level of certainty and measurement that spontaneous reporting systems are not designed to provide.

The YCS system is explicitly precautionary rather than probabilistic and is designed to detect signals rather than to estimate incidence or severity rates.

The MHRA explicitly states that Yellow Card data can highlight potential safety signals but cannot, on their own, establish causation or quantify risk.

As such, statements about how “small” a risk is must rest on evidence beyond spontaneous reports, such as clinical trials, epidemiological studies, or active surveillance, not on Yellow Card counts.

Yellow Card data is, therefore. designed to raise questions about safety, not to answer them, particularly not with numerical claims about risk.

Consequently, you cannot simultaneously say that a system massively underreports events, fails to establish causation, and is not used to quantify risk, and then rely on that same context to reassure the public that the risk is “very small” without explaining where the statement comes from.

The bottom line is you can’t say the risk’s small if you’ve already told us you don’t have the foggiest idea what caused it.

Up next, inflating the denominator

