The MHRA’s press release reported research published by University College London estimating that 1.6 million people in England, Wales and Scotland had used drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro to help lose weight between early 2024 and early 2025.

The Mainstream media reiterated this claim and further reported that Industry estimates suggest that, since then, the figure has increased to 2 million. However, on further analysis, not everything is as clear as it appears at first glance.

Share

The figure of 1.6 million is based on self-reported survey responses from 5,260 individuals rather than on actual prescription records.

Setting aside concerns about survey reporting bias, recall error, and non-response bias, as well as the lack of accurate recall, there are several additional troubling aspects of this research and its extrapolations.

Questions about weight-loss drug use were included only during the January-March 2025 period of the Smoking Toolkit Study. Not ideal for measuring weight-loss behaviour, as it likely reflects peak motivation rather than typical behaviour.

Donate Donate Donate

.

The calculation includes anyone using the drugs for “any reason,” not just for weight loss, such as type 2 diabetes. About 15% of those using medications for weight loss reported using drugs not approved for that purpose, like Rybelsus, which is meant for type 2 diabetes.

The researchers also acknowledge that they lack information on respondents’ BMI or health conditions. Consequently, it’s unclear how much of the reported usage was for weight loss versus aesthetic reasons.

The MHRA used data collected in January, when everyone had sworn off their biscuits and gone Dry January, to estimate the whole-year figure and lumped beginners in with steady users.

And donate again

As to why the mainstream media didn’t pick up on the issue of regulators understating drug risks by overcounting users? Because it’s too technical for headlines, too inconvenient for press releases, and too subtle to start a row.

This is significant because MHRA messaging connects the scale of drug usage to safety. The public often interprets: “Millions use these drugs, and only X thousand adverse events have been reported,” to the belief that “they must be quite safe.”

Also using a seasonally biased, self-reported estimate of ‘ever use’ can also significantly understate drug-related harms.

You don’t need fancy models, just basic epidemiology to understand the problems with the estimates. Consequently, the MHRA badly needs to rephrase its messaging: Best practice in pharmacovigilance is to say “Adverse-event reports cannot be used to calculate incidence rates.

However, if you overcount users as the MHRA did, the risks appear smaller. Anyone who’s passed Epidemiology 101 knows this trick.

This post was written by two old geezers who always look at numerators and denominators carefully.