Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
6h

A 'pharmacological gold rush': spot on! It's odd to compare this belief in a pharma-solution right after the vaccination gold rush which produced, politely said, certain medical problems.

For the poor, biscuit-tin wrestling old geezers and for all others in a similar situation, there's an old, harsh German diet called "FDH", i.e. 'friss die Hälfte (eat half!)' It works and it saves money, especially once one realises that what isn't in the fridge or the biscuit tin can't be eaten ...

Reply
Share
David Jory's avatar
David Jory
5h

My wife used Mounjaro lowest dose for 3 months to lose about 7kg.

I am descended from a Methodist missionary on one side and even have a bit of Scottish Wee Free in me,so object to unnecessary drugs.

Doing keto since the New Year I have lost 6kg. It is harder doing it my way.

Experience in the Royal Stoke Eye Emergency department showed me two things have changed greatly since I last did that job 30 years before: many patients admit to taking GLP-1 therapies and that the incidence of Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension causing permanent optic nerve damage secondary to obesity has skyrocketed in young women. I had direct access to the on call Neurology team for emergency lumbar punctures with the associated complications. My record referral rate was 4 in a day.

I am on the fence about this medication. I see the vast harms of the average modern diet,especially with diabetes,and yet I am wary of quick fix medications and the long term consequences of drugs such as these.

You may struggle with biscuits,but I am bereft without my pains au chocolat.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture