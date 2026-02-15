Have you considered a weekly flirtation with Mounjaro or Wegovy, or have you already joined the injectable avant-garde, chasing metabolic nirvana with a prefilled pen? We ask not to scold, merely to wonder, are you one of the millions who’ve already succumbed?

If you’ve given the jab a go, do tell: was it liberation, revelation, or merely an expensive way to discover that calories in equals calories out? If you’re anything like the two old geezers, are you still wrestling heroically with the biscuit tin, unaided by modern pharmacology?

So, in part 3, we reported the MHRA estimate that 1.6 million people in the UK had used the GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro to help lose weight in a year. This rested on a self-reported survey of 5,260 respondents, followed by the usual statistical alchemy to coax an estimate from thin air.

But what does the data tell us?

Based on Data from Open Prescribing, the rapid increase in Mounjaro (tirzepatide) prescriptions in September 2025 resulted in a monthly spend of £65 million, with 287,000 prescriptions.

On 1 September 2025, NICE updated its guidance on Tirzepatide for overweight/obesity, including a commercial access agreement and a commissioning framework supporting broader use in the NHS.

Yet, NHS England’s phased rollout was expected to result in around 220,000 people with the “greatest need” receiving Mounjaro prescriptions over the first three years of the programme. The first year focused on people with very high BMI and multiple obesity-related conditions.

However, the prescribing data show this substantially underestimates what followed.

The 287,000 figure for September 2025 refers to prescription items in a single month, not individual patients. With a weekly injectable like tirzepatide, one patient typically generates one prescription item per month (sometimes more, depending on pack size and titration stage).

So 287,000 items in a month could correspond to roughly 200,000 to 280,000 active patients at that time, not 287,000 new patients in that month. That said, if September alone saw 287,000 items dispensed, this suggests a rapid scale-up that exceeds NHS England’s early modelling assumptions about the pace of uptake.

At the same time, semaglutide prescribing remained stable at around 123,000 items. As semaglutide is also widely used for type 2 diabetes, it is difficult to disentangle how many prescriptions relate specifically to weight management. However, there was no noticeable increase in September 2025. The absence of a corresponding rise, alongside the sharp surge in tirzepatide prescribing, suggests that use for obesity may have shifted towards Mounjaro rather than expanded overall GLP-1 prescribing.

The Open Prescribing data does not include private prescriptions, online pharmacy sales or direct-to-consumer clinic supply. So the 287,000 September items reflect NHS dispensing only.

The problem is that there is no publicly available dataset in the UK that reports the number of people who receive Mounjaro (tirzepatide) privately.

One practical approach would be to examine IQVIA data that track total UK sales. However, access is expensive and subscription-based. The good news is that back in October, The Telegraph accessed the data.

The Telegraph’s headline quietly converts “2.5 million packs sold” into “2.5 million people using weight-loss jabs” — a leap that rests on the untested assumption that one pack equals one patient. IQVIA sales data reflect units supplied, not unique individuals.

In a market the article itself describes as distorted by stockpiling ahead of price rises, that equivalence becomes even less secure. Multi-pack purchases, pharmacy inventory effects and discontinuation all mean pack volumes represent treatment-months, not headcount. The figure may signal extraordinary growth in supply, but it does not, on its own, establish that one in 20 adults is currently injecting these drugs.

The more panic buying and multi-pack purchasing occurred, the weaker the “one pack = one person” assumption becomes.

The numbers now circulating sit awkwardly together. The Telegraph’s headline is based on 2.5 million packs of Mounjaro and Wegovy sold in a single month, which it implicitly equates with 2.5 million people. Yet the MHRA, citing UCL research, estimates that 1.6 million adults use GLP-1 drugs in total, including treatments for diabetes and cardiovascular risk, not just weight loss. Unless Britain has quietly doubled its GLP-1 population overnight, the discrepancy points to a simpler explanation: pack sales are being mistaken for patients. Supply volumes measure market flow; they do not, by themselves, establish headcount.

What is striking is not simply that numbers are large, but that different figures (220,000 over three years; 287,000 items in a month; 2.5 million packs sold privately) suggest that real-world diffusion has outpaced the neat architecture of NHS phased commissioning.

However, it would be glib to say that no one knows how many people are taking these drugs, but it is equally hard to point to a single, transparent figure that withstands scrutiny. We have NHS prescribing counts, commercial pack sales data, and regulator estimates, all measuring slightly different things.

What we lack is a clear, publicly accessible denominator of unique patients across both NHS and private channels. That is not a pedantic quibble. Pharmacovigilance depends on knowing not only how many adverse events occur but also how many people are exposed. When uptake is opaque and rapidly expanding, signal detection becomes guesswork dressed up as surveillance.

Two old geezers wrote this post and recognise a pharmaceutical gold rush when they see one.