Last week, we told you about GSK's woes, how crime paid, and how they celebrated their latest win in the Zantac litigation.

Despite celebrating a legal victory in the Zantac litigation, GSK's triumph was short-lived. A Delaware judge allowed 70,000 lawsuits against GSK to proceed to trial.

The decision, based on expert testimony linking the drug to cancer, caused GSK's share price to plummet by 9%, resulting in an $8.9 billion loss in market value.

In response, GSK rapidly reaffirmed its position, prioritising remaining resolute. Sending a message to the media and investors only—disregarding public opinion and two old geezers at TTE just won't cut it.

GSK intends to fight all cases and is already appealing the Delaware ruling. Their strategy is to prevent the evidence from ever reaching the courtroom door.

Judge Vivian Medinilla's ruling deemed scientific evidence presented by lawyers in over 70,000 cases admissible. This allowed scientists to testify about the link between the plaintiffs’ cancers and their exposure to NDMA, a probable human carcinogen found in Zantac. The ruling means a jury will be central to holding companies accountable.

GSK's stance on development drugs prioritizes safeguarding the company's share price above presenting evidence in court. They consistently deny, disavow, and disagree without regard for ethical considerations. The profit-driven approach in drug development often takes precedence over the ethical and moral responsibility towards people's lives. While these practices may not breach the law, they unmistakably prioritize profits over promoting health.

We do not hold any shares in GSK, Pharma, or any other company that might go up or down. As TTE dinosaurs, we do want to invest in society's future well-being. However, it is not clear who we can buy any shares from.