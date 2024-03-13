England’s leg of the Inquiry was full of character assassinations, effing and jeffing and flip-flops. Anything of note was lost when the PM’s phone was mysteriously wiped. If it hadn’t been for the Lockdown Files, we probably would have never learned that masks in schools were introduced to avoid an argument with Nicola.
But in Scotland, some of the deci…
