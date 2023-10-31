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In our open letter to Baroness Hallett, we listed what we regard as crucial scientific topics which underpin the whole Covid narrative. Our understanding of these issues (past and present) is vital to describe past mistakes and avoid repeating them. They are also important in never again shifting power into the hands of “experts” who may not be so expert.

So here they are, listed again with brief explanations for each and relevant hyperlinks.

Most have already been discussed in detail in TTE and Carl’s submission to the Inquiry.