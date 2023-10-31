Hallett Inquiry - a list of topics which should be examined
And probably never will
In our open letter to Baroness Hallett, we listed what we regard as crucial scientific topics which underpin the whole Covid narrative. Our understanding of these issues (past and present) is vital to describe past mistakes and avoid repeating them. They are also important in never again shifting power into the hands of “experts” who may not be so expert.
So here they are, listed again with brief explanations for each and relevant hyperlinks.
Most have already been discussed in detail in TTE and Carl’s submission to the Inquiry.
How was a case of Covid defined? “Covid cases” were part of the triad of pointers regarding how the pandemic was progressing. Each night, an update was wheeled out to inform the public. In reality, the only newly identified case that matters is one that is capable of transmitting the bug. Because of ignorance and widespread misuse and misreporting of PCR, we do not know how many cases were active at any given time.
How was a Covid hospital admission defined? Hospi…