As it’s horror time, we thought we’d pick some of the best from TTE’s archives and present evidence of why we think they are likely to recur, now or in the future. Likelihood is expressed as a score, with 1 being least likely and 5 being most likely.

Share

Will Parliament find out how much the avian influenza vaccine charade costs?

What is the chance of a clear, exhaustive answer to a Freedom of Information request by a UK government body? It only took about 50 posts to find vague answers: which avian influenza vaccines the UK Scare Agency bought without money, and why.

Chance of recurrence: 4 out of 5

Chance of accountability: 1 out of 5.

Is this still going on? Yes, but the rules and the rationale are as clear as Matt Hancock’s ethics

Chances of getting a viral infection in a hospital, especially Covid?

Very high, at least 40% of Covid cases became positive 5 or more days after admission. However, the chances of knowing if this is an infectious infection or a contaminant are anyone’s guess.

Donate to keep us going

Has anything been done to acknowledge or tackle the problem? Has the Chief Medical Officer made it a hospital priority? Has the NIHR funding stream made it a priority? But as we know, the art of leadership is saying no, not saying yes.

Chance of recurrence: 5 out of 5

Chances of another winter crisis?

They happen every year, money is thrown at the problem, but the issue is never seriously investigated.

And now the media are catching on, as health officials are now worried that the flu season has come five weeks early. As per usa, it comes as a surprise to the health officials, whoever they are.

Yet in the Week in Numbers (to October 11th), we pointed out that the weekly average influenza positivity rate is 3.3%, up from 1.9% the previous of ous week. Not only does Christmas come early these days, but it seems influenza has already taken hold. Rest assured, wherever TTE goes, the BBC will follow (what with our return to Radio 4), even if it’s three weeks later; they are now onto the case.

Chance of recurrence: 5 out of 5

Chances of misuse of PCR tests to create further panic?

Infectiousness or active disease seems a strange concept to public health bodies that misuse serological tests and PCR. They are still at it, as when we asked for vital load information on the one purported case of avian influenza, we got the usual dusty answer.

Chances of the MHRA addressing underreporting of harms?

Will the harm signals from mass vaccination ever be taken seriously? Unlikely. The MHRA does not want harms discussed in public, not to spavin the populace.

Signals of progress will come in the guise of new regulations or statutory instruments that tighten reporting obligations (highly unlikely); improved reporting volumes, better trend detection, and faster corrective action (even more unlikely). Finally, MHRA enforcement actions for failure to report tend to send a strong message (beyond unlikely).

Chance of recurrence: 1 out of 5

Finally, how old will Baroness Hallet be by the end of the Inquiry?

Now this is an extremely difficult question to answer. Probably the hardest one of the lot. Unless you have a Neil Ferguson crystal ball and can see into the future, it’s anyone’s guess when the Inquiry will wrap up.

The useless Hallett Inquiry is currently forecast to cost £200-208 million by the time it concludes (if it ends by its projected end date of 2027). Chances of this happening? Zero out of five.

This post was written by two old geezers who ain’t scared of Freddy Krueger or IT, but they are scared of unaccountable governments and their agencies.