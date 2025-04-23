Seb Thirlway went Off-topic, and asked if anyone had seen the UK 'Government 's latest foot and mouth nonsense”? Thirlway posed several questions on the topic. He asked:

Share

1. Does the FMD virus really survive the cooking of meat, pasteurisation of milk, ageing of cheese or curing of meat - as the UK _ukase_ implies? If so, why are the Austrians - right next door - relaxed about these processed foods?

2. Are there any known cases of transmission of FMD to an animal from (perhaps discarded) human foodstuffs?

The question were triggered by this release Government extends ban on personal meat imports to protect farmers from foot and mouth with some pretty draconian restrictions on cattle and personal food imports justified as follows: “Whilst FMD poses no risk to humans and there are no cases in the UK, it is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals such as wild boar, deer, llamas and alpacas, and the outbreak on the continent presents a significant risk to farm businesses and livestock”.