Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
14h

We the people, need to be experts in all things medical. Sadly, we can’t be and depend on “the experts.” I searched PCR tests and it told me polymerase chain reaction test is a highly accurate diagnostic tool to detect the genetic material of a virus (like covid-19) or bacteria from a nasal swab or saliva sample. Most people who want to verify will go to google for verification which I’ve learned in the past 5 years is often full of shite. I’ve read a few times now how these tests are useless as a diagnostic tool. But, somebody is making lots of money on these tests. Our government (Canada) were handing them out for free during covid (tax dollars) and treated like the gold standard.

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
13h

The simple fact is that, like SARS-CoV-2 (or Ebola) if you get very sick you need to have your immune system shut down with steroids. Otherwise you don't really need anything. PCR tests are proven to detect viral remnants, but the higher the Ct the smaller, and less important, those fragments are. So (1) knowing the Ct matters and (2) you cannot compare results from different labs that use different Ct thresholds, and then try and correlate them with "case" statistics.

In the case of Covid I tried to get a list of Ct thresholds for different labs out of the government, but after being passed between various departments the answer was "we don't know". On such ignorance are responses based. It's tempting to suggest that junk data results in junk responses...

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