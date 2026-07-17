Do you remember one of the many scares courtesy of the Scare Agency? This one centred on hantavirus, with the astonishing discovery that ships carry rats that may harbour disease— and, in this case, a frightening virus with an exotic-sounding name.

As regular TTE readers know, the two old geezers are not taken in by governmental and mainstream media theatre and always verify.

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What you may not know is that the decrepit duo submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Scare Agency two months ago. It simply asked the following:

Translated into plain English, the question was this:

Given that hantavirus presents with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, how did you diagnose it, and how did you determine that a person had an active infection?

As we’ve often pointed out, an active case is someone who is actually ill and may be capable of transmitting the infection—that is, someone who might reasonably require treatment or isolation.

So how did the authorities decide who should be isolated? Or did they once again adopt the Covid blunderbuss approach: close everything, lock everyone down, and hope for the best?

After numerous contortions, which you can follow on WhatDoTheyKnow, we finally received a reply:

So, if the Scare Agency has no data and cannot distinguish between the detection of viral genetic material by PCR and an actual infectious case, why frighten the public? Why isolate people? Why launch an investigation in the first place?

This means that the UKHSA definition of a confirmed case amounts to little more than hot air:

“Confirmed Case: A clinically compatible illness with laboratory confirmation of ANDV infection via positive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or specific serologic testing (IgM and/or IgG).”

A positive PCR result cannot, by itself, confirm a current infectious case, despite what PCR enthusiasts would have you believe.

And before anyone accuses us of misunderstanding PCR, here’s the nuance. A single Ct value tells you very little on its own. However, serial Ct readings may provide an indication of whether viral material is increasing (Ct falling) or decreasing (Ct rising). That is still a long way from demonstrating that someone is infectious.

The PCR kits which use proprietary (i.e. secret) algorithms are exempt from this logic; they are just black boxes.

This post was written by two old geezers who enjoy Broadway and West End theatre, but not the kind performed at taxpayers’ expense.

Readings

Rosca EC, Oke J, Jefferson T, et al. Serial cycle threshold to assess the infectious potential of SARS-CoV-2: A systematic review. Epidemiology and Infection. 2026;154:e89. doi:10.1017/S0950268826101484