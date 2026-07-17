Hantavirus - the Reality
Scare Score: 8
Do you remember one of the many scares courtesy of the Scare Agency? This one centred on hantavirus, with the astonishing discovery that ships carry rats that may harbour disease— and, in this case, a frightening virus with an exotic-sounding name.
As regular TTE readers know, the two old geezers are not taken in by governmental and mainstream media theatre and always verify.
What you may not know is that the decrepit duo submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Scare Agency two months ago. It simply asked the following:
Translated into plain English, the question was this:
Given that hantavirus presents with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, how did you diagnose it, and how did you determine that a person had an active infection?
As we’ve often pointed out, an active case is someone who is actually ill and may be capable of transmitting the infection—that is, someone who might reasonably require treatment or isolation.
So how did the authorities decide who should be isolated? Or did they once again adopt the Covid blunderbuss approach: close everything, lock everyone down, and hope for the best?
After numerous contortions, which you can follow on WhatDoTheyKnow, we finally received a reply:
So, if the Scare Agency has no data and cannot distinguish between the detection of viral genetic material by PCR and an actual infectious case, why frighten the public? Why isolate people? Why launch an investigation in the first place?
This means that the UKHSA definition of a confirmed case amounts to little more than hot air:
“Confirmed Case: A clinically compatible illness with laboratory confirmation of ANDV infection via positive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or specific serologic testing (IgM and/or IgG).”
A positive PCR result cannot, by itself, confirm a current infectious case, despite what PCR enthusiasts would have you believe.
And before anyone accuses us of misunderstanding PCR, here’s the nuance. A single Ct value tells you very little on its own. However, serial Ct readings may provide an indication of whether viral material is increasing (Ct falling) or decreasing (Ct rising). That is still a long way from demonstrating that someone is infectious.
The PCR kits which use proprietary (i.e. secret) algorithms are exempt from this logic; they are just black boxes.
This post was written by two old geezers who enjoy Broadway and West End theatre, but not the kind performed at taxpayers’ expense.
Readings
Rosca EC, Oke J, Jefferson T, et al. Serial cycle threshold to assess the infectious potential of SARS-CoV-2: A systematic review. Epidemiology and Infection. 2026;154:e89. doi:10.1017/S0950268826101484
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We the people, need to be experts in all things medical. Sadly, we can’t be and depend on “the experts.” I searched PCR tests and it told me polymerase chain reaction test is a highly accurate diagnostic tool to detect the genetic material of a virus (like covid-19) or bacteria from a nasal swab or saliva sample. Most people who want to verify will go to google for verification which I’ve learned in the past 5 years is often full of shite. I’ve read a few times now how these tests are useless as a diagnostic tool. But, somebody is making lots of money on these tests. Our government (Canada) were handing them out for free during covid (tax dollars) and treated like the gold standard.
The simple fact is that, like SARS-CoV-2 (or Ebola) if you get very sick you need to have your immune system shut down with steroids. Otherwise you don't really need anything. PCR tests are proven to detect viral remnants, but the higher the Ct the smaller, and less important, those fragments are. So (1) knowing the Ct matters and (2) you cannot compare results from different labs that use different Ct thresholds, and then try and correlate them with "case" statistics.
In the case of Covid I tried to get a list of Ct thresholds for different labs out of the government, but after being passed between various departments the answer was "we don't know". On such ignorance are responses based. It's tempting to suggest that junk data results in junk responses...