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The “Hantavirus theatre” is still playing, only now with paratroopers, cordoned-off ports, sealed buses and WHO open letters reassuring the public not to panic while simultaneously deploying an international biosecurity spectacle worthy of a Netflix thriller.

The irony is difficult to miss: Britain can apparently parachute military medics onto Tristan da Cunha — the world’s most remote inhabited island — faster than many patients can secure a routine NHS appointment in Birmingham or Barnsley.

An RAF A400 Atlas flies thousands of miles so six paratroopers and two military clinicians can descend from the skies and rush in emergency oxygen supplies before storms arrive. Meanwhile, back home, patients are refreshing NHS apps in the hope of seeing a GP sometime before retirement.

Good luck with getting that appointment. However, if you happen to fall ill on a remote volcanic island in the South Atlantic, take heart: the British state may yet parachute medics out of the sky to save you.

This post was written by two old geezers who enjoy theatre, so long as it doesn’t feature epidemiologists, hazmat suits and paratroopers reaching remote islands faster than the NHS answers the phone.