Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2h

All the usual suspects (WHO, MSM 'experts') are already on stage, as if keeping the world - or certain, i.e. Western parts of it - in a "health crisis panic" has become an annual event, an exercise for the next pandemic.

So far the Big Pharma representatives have only been hovering in the background, but strangely enough Moderna has developed an mmRNA vaccine for Hantavirus - in 2024 ... 'Honi soit' and all that jazz ...

Reply
Share
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
2h

A nice paid for cruise coming up for that group. Hope they bring the empty O2 bottles back there'll be a deposit on them

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture