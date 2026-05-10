“Hantavirus theatre” is still playing to packed houses
From Tristan da Cunha to the NHS waiting room : the latest production of the Hantavirus Theatre
The “Hantavirus theatre” is still playing, only now with paratroopers, cordoned-off ports, sealed buses and WHO open letters reassuring the public not to panic while simultaneously deploying an international biosecurity spectacle worthy of a Netflix thriller.
The irony is difficult to miss: Britain can apparently parachute military medics onto Tristan da Cunha — the world’s most remote inhabited island — faster than many patients can secure a routine NHS appointment in Birmingham or Barnsley.
An RAF A400 Atlas flies thousands of miles so six paratroopers and two military clinicians can descend from the skies and rush in emergency oxygen supplies before storms arrive. Meanwhile, back home, patients are refreshing NHS apps in the hope of seeing a GP sometime before retirement.
Good luck with getting that appointment. However, if you happen to fall ill on a remote volcanic island in the South Atlantic, take heart: the British state may yet parachute medics out of the sky to save you.
This post was written by two old geezers who enjoy theatre, so long as it doesn’t feature epidemiologists, hazmat suits and paratroopers reaching remote islands faster than the NHS answers the phone.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication.
All the usual suspects (WHO, MSM 'experts') are already on stage, as if keeping the world - or certain, i.e. Western parts of it - in a "health crisis panic" has become an annual event, an exercise for the next pandemic.
So far the Big Pharma representatives have only been hovering in the background, but strangely enough Moderna has developed an mmRNA vaccine for Hantavirus - in 2024 ... 'Honi soit' and all that jazz ...
A nice paid for cruise coming up for that group. Hope they bring the empty O2 bottles back there'll be a deposit on them