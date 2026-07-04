To all our US readers and supporters we wish a very happy 250th birthday.

TTE would like to remember all who contributed to the birth of modern democracy, but today we pick the 7 most frequently quoted names. Patriots, democrats and courageous fighters against abuse and stupidity:

George Washington

John Adams

Thomas Jefferson

James Madison

Alexander Hamilton

Benjamin Franklin

John Jay

It’s been a long way from Magna Charta Libertatum to the English Civil War to the French and American Revolutions.

Let’s not forget what we come from.

Happy birthday from the two old geezers