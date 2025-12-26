On Boxing Day, we sweep away

The tinsel, crumbs, and cheer,

The disappearing superflu

a panic year to year.

The incompetent doomsters cry and shout,

Forecasts dressed in dread,

While facts slip past, unnoticed,

As headlines lose their thread.

They warn us all of endings near,

With graphs that swoop and stew,

Then whisper fearfully at last

Of “hot H3N2” coming through.

But kettles boil, the world spins on,

The turkey’s finally cold,

And Boxing Day just laughs at them

While common sense takes hold.