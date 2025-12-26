Happy Boxing Day
Matt
On Boxing Day, we sweep away
The tinsel, crumbs, and cheer,
The disappearing superflu
a panic year to year.
The incompetent doomsters cry and shout,
Forecasts dressed in dread,
While facts slip past, unnoticed,
As headlines lose their thread.
They warn us all of endings near,
With graphs that swoop and stew,
Then whisper fearfully at last
Of “hot H3N2” coming through.
But kettles boil, the world spins on,
The turkey’s finally cold,
And Boxing Day just laughs at them
While common sense takes hold.
Expecting 20 or so people for a curry buffet. No one has rung in sick 😅
Perfect, enjoy each moment!