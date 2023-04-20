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Our readers will know that the arch retrofitters of evidence have been bending over backwards to fit the evidence to mask use with or without mandates. We have shown, for example, that the UKHSA review on the topic is based on very poor quality evidence, and the statements on the topic of its officials do not make sense.

We have also reported that the Cochrane Review on Physical Interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (A122 for short) has been targeted by unqualified and conflicted opinion leaders because it does not provide them with the right answers.

The latest in the saga of defending entrenched positions over masks came yesterday during a hearing of the US House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Labor, Health And Human Services, Education, And Related Agencies.

When Congressman Andrew Clyde asked CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky, “do you believe Americans should still be wearing face masks” [on the basis of the findings of A122]?

Dr Wale…