Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
8h

Ok folks what do I personally mean by prevention? I am 72, doing heavy manual labour twice a week and then resting and going to the gym and then resting. I do not touch liquor (cannot stand the stuff, any stuff), gave up smoking in 1980 and drink beer (as you all know) and good wine.

I have a catastrophic family history for cancer and cardiovascular deaths. My BP is good unless I see a picture of Matt Hancock or Giuseppe Conte (they remind me of lockups).

Prevention = in medio stat virtus, or est modus in rebus.

In other words, everything in moderation (except tobacco and drugs) if you want to get to be a happy old geezer like me. Beware of extremes unlike my colour sergeant at Sandhurst who went on repeating: "wine: no good, women: no good, PT sooooooooo good!"

Keep commenting.

A happy old geezer.

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Carl Heneghan's avatar
Carl Heneghan
7h

HI Myra - got a new cultural trend for you to consider: friction-maxxing. However, for some, it might not be so new.

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