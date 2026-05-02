Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
1h

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.

The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.  

H. L. Mencken (1880-1956)

"The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging." UK Behavioural Insights Team, March 2020

The simple act of the ordinary brave man is not to participate in the lies.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918 – 2008)

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
1h

Gawd - aren't they kind to tell us what to do when it's pleasantly warm, sorry: hot! And they even thought about telling us when best to take our dogs out ...

Do these people really think that nobody ever knew about such 'events' like warm spring sunshine, during the millennia humanity has existed on this planet?

I wonder if there's evidence for the population having become so incapacitated that they need to be told what to do when the sun shines. So far, only weather forecasters have told us to take a brolly because there might be rain - has our wonderful government forgotten about the dangers of rain, about telling us to wear proper shoes when it get wet outside?

I think I better be a good girl and not stick my nose outside unless and until government tells me how to, what to wear, and especially when ...

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