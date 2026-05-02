You may have noticed it’s been warm outside—well, that is, if you happen to live in the South of England, where the sun occasionally makes a cameo appearance between the clouds. With this modest uptick in temperature comes the faintest suggestion that one might, at times, feel a touch… warm.

Enter, stage left, the UK Health Scare Agency armed with a fresh salvo of guidance on how to survive what previous generations might have called “a nice day.”

Share Trust the Evidence

Their latest effort, Beat the Heat: Staying Safe in Hot Weather, is a masterclass in the modern bureaucratic instinct: identify a risk so slight it barely registers, then issue advice so obvious it borders on parody.

We are told to drink fluids, stay out of the sun, and wear appropriate clothing - groundbreaking stuff. One half expects the next bulletin to remind us to breathe in and out at regular intervals.

But let’s not be too hasty; there are details here worth examining, if only because they reveal how detached such guidance has become from both evidence and everyday life.

Take, for instance, the Agency’s claim that the “hottest part of the day” falls between 11 am and 3 pm, during which we are advised to take particular care. It sounds authoritative, but it is also wrong.

In the UK, as in most temperate climates, peak temperatures typically occur later in the afternoon—often between 3 pm and 5 pm—owing to the lag between solar radiation and atmospheric heating.

By 11 am, the day is barely getting started. Yet here we have official advice, presented with the full weight of government authority, that misrepresents a basic meteorological fact. In issuing public guidance, the least we might expect is that it aligns with reality.

More fundamentally, one has to ask: who is this for?

The public, it turns out, has managed to navigate warm weather for quite some time without centralised instruction. As children, many of us absorbed the essentials through a mixture of parental guidance and cultural osmosis. “Only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun,” went the refrain: half joke, half wisdom and entirely sufficient.

Yet now we require a taxpayer-funded agency to formalise the obvious: drink water; seek shade; avoid strenuous activity in the heat. This is not a public health strategy; it is common sense dressed up as policy.

Which comes at a cost. Not just financial, though that matters, but in the gradual erosion of individual judgment. When every minor risk is accompanied by official guidance, we encourage the population to be less inclined to think for itself.

Of course, there are vulnerable groups who may benefit from targeted advice during periods of extreme heat. But that is not what this document addresses. Instead, it casts the net so wide that it captures everyone while saying nothing new. It is a classic example of the “something must be done” school of policymaking, in which issuing guidance becomes an end in itself.

The TTE office reasonably wonders whether the resources devoted to producing, updating, and promoting such materials could be better spent elsewhere. Front-line services, staffing, and patient care are hardly overfunded, yet there is the capacity to remind the public to wear a hat.

The language of these advisories increasingly assumes the public is incapable of managing even the most mundane aspects of daily life without instruction. A society that once prided itself on stoicism and self-reliance is now gently shepherded through the perils of a warm afternoon.

Yes, if it’s warm, have a drink, find some shade and carry on. The rest, one suspects, we can manage perfectly well on our own.

This post was written by two mad Old Geezers.

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