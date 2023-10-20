Heneghan Covid Inquiry Evidence Report
For those interested, here is my evidence under Rule 9 of the Inquiry Rules 2006 submission that I didn’t get to discuss on the 19 Oct at the Covid Inquiry.
We’ve got more to follow on the subject of the inquiry as we gather our thoughts on yesterday’s events.
Thanks to all those for their messages of support.
Transcript available here
The report is also available here
INQ000280651 - Witness statement of Professor Carl Heneghan, dated 24/09/2023
Witness statement of Professor Carl Heneghan, dated 24/09/2023