For those interested, here is my evidence under Rule 9 of the Inquiry Rules 2006 submission that I didn’t get to discuss on the 19 Oct at the Covid Inquiry.

We’ve got more to follow on the subject of the inquiry as we gather our thoughts on yesterday’s events.

Inq000280651 18.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thanks to all those for their messages of support.

Transcript available here

The report is also available here

INQ000280651 - Witness statement of Professor Carl Heneghan, dated 24/09/2023

Witness statement of Professor Carl Heneghan, dated 24/09/2023