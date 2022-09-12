Like many other people, we have not known a different sovereign in our lives than HM Queen Elisabeth II, who shall be known as Elizabeth The Great.

HM, the Queen, presided over unprecedented changes, especially in health care.

Prior to her accession, when she was just 7 years of age, the influenza virus was discovered in humans in 1933; the antibiotic penicillin became available on prescription in 1946, and the NHS was established in 1948. She lived through seven pandemics.

As Queen of the UK, her reign has seen major changes in our health and well-being for the better: the clean air act (1956), the mental health act (1959) and the abortion act (1967), to name a few.

We would like to extend our condolences to the Queen’s family and our best wishes to His Majesty for a fruitful reign.

As a mark of respect, we will be holding our output until after the funeral.