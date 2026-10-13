Our team has published a review of 18 reviews (an overview in tech jargon) of the effects of herbal medicines in preventing or treating acute respiratory infections (ARIs). The reviews included studies in both adults and, more rarely, in children.

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As the over-the-counter market is saturated with countless herbal preparations and mixtures of various principles, and given their common use, some structured evidence is necessary to guide consumers through the maze. The 18 reviews included mainly randomised controlled trials, involving a total of 17159 people across 104 studies.