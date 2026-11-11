On 21 October 2026, during Prime Minister’s Questions, Prime Minister Andy Burnham publicly committed to working with Marie Lyon, chair of the Association for Children Damaged by Hormone Pregnancy Tests, and Yasmin Qureshi MP to pursue justice for families affected by Primodos.

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This commitment brings renewed attention to the adequacy of previous assessments of the scientific evidence, particularly the conclusions reached by the Commission on Human Medicines’ Expert Working Group (EWG) in 2017.

Our latest TTE Report 3, Re-examining the Evidence: A Meta-analysis of the 2017 Expert Working Group’s Data on Primodos and Congenital Malformations, is directly relevant to this renewed scrutiny. Reanalysis of the epidemiological data assembled by the EWG identified statistically significant associations between exposure to oral hormone pregnancy tests and both congenital heart defects (OR 1.91, 95% CI 1.36–2.68) and congenital malformations overall (OR 1.34, 95% CI 1.13–1.60).

Access the Report here:

These findings closely correspond to the previously published Heneghan et al. meta-analysis, which reported odds ratios of 1.89 and 1.40, respectively. The similarity of the estimates demonstrates analytical reproducibility between the two approaches, although their overlapping underlying evidence does not constitute independent confirmation.

The significance of these findings extends beyond the statistical results. They demonstrate that quantitative synthesis of the evidence available to the EWG was feasible and could have contributed materially to the interpretation of the epidemiological evidence. Although observational associations cannot establish causation, the EWG’s decision not to undertake formal meta-analysis warrants renewed methodological examination.

The Prime Minister’s commitment provides an opportunity for the scientific evidence to be reconsidered transparently and independently, using established systematic review methods. Such a reassessment should address the robustness of the observed associations, the limitations of the historical studies and whether the EWG’s original conclusions adequately reflected the available evidence.

The pursuit of justice and the determination of scientific causality are distinct matters. Nevertheless, ensuring that the evidence has been comprehensively and appropriately evaluated is essential to informed public policy, accountability and public confidence in the regulatory process.

Source: House of Commons, Official Report (Hansard), Prime Minister’s Questions, 21 October 2026, exchange between Yasmin Qureshi MP and Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Note: Primodos was manufactured by the German pharmaceutical company Schering (later acquired by Bayer).

It contained two synthetic hormones:

Norethisterone acetate – a synthetic form of progesterone.

Ethinylestradiol – a synthetic form of oestrogen.

Women were given two tablets, usually over two days, to determine whether they were pregnant.

The Health and Social Care Committee will examine the government’s stance on providing redress to families and individuals impacted by Primodos on the 16th December.

Re-Examining the Evidence: A Meta-Analysis of the 2017 Expert Working Group's Data on Primodos and Congenital Malformations: Trust the Evidence Publications: Research Report 3: 9th November 2026. Trust the Evidence Publications, 2026. Available at Oxford University Research Archive.