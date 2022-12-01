If you receive a state pension and have no other support, you take home as little as eight and a half thousand pounds a year. Government advice to turn down the thermostat does not apply: you cannot afford heating in the first place. You can either eat or heat your home.

If you are paying rent, have debts, have long-standing health problems or if your work is sedentary, winter is not your friend. We have repeatedly reported there is currently unexplained and persistent excess mortality, which does not seem to be any great concern to those who rushed to close down society. They, of course, can afford heating and eating.

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Without death certificates, clinical notes, post mortem reports (when appropriate), how can we work out what the devil is going on? Unfortunately, to our knowledge, no one is investigating or testing any of the hypotheses we formulated in September.

A reasonable assumption is that some of these deaths relate to poverty, isolation and deprivation. Which conditions would i…