With a flurry of activity, you probably lost track of what’s up next or maybe you are wondering if these two old dodderers have forgotten a thing or two.

OK, this is what will happen in the next couple of weeks.

Our correspondence with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on their purchase of H5 avian influenza vaccines with our money will continue until we get an answer. Bloodletting a stone is more manageable, but we will keep at it. To keep traffic down, further updates, letters, evasions, “it won’t me guv”, “it was a plague of locusts”, etc. will be added to the original posts to keep our readers focused on the Houdinis of public health. So no extra posts, just updates and edits of the original ones. If there is substantial update e.g. the UKHSA has found a novel way to reply “buzz off” we will alert you with a brief note.

The EWG Covid vaccines series will finish after part 15, which is a summary post unless something astounding comes up, like Dr Fauci stops lying to Congress.

Talking of the US, our Letters for America series paused for want of juice will resume with a podcast, as the Congressional report is huge. We’ll also take a peek at the Covid Inquiry, which is now back up and running at a vast expense; module 4 hearings are looking at vaccines and therapeutics.

As Myra suggested, we will examine RNA things more closely and the properties of the H5 avian influenza winner of the UKHSA tender. However, it will be all secret between us, you, and the tens of thousands who read us around the globe.

Deal?

All this is planned, but who knows, we may be swept away by a flood of Matt’s crocodile tears, as Alan Richards reminded us.

Write to the old geezers and tell us what you think.