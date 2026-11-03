In the TTE office, we have a recurring habit – some might call it an obsession – of not taking anything at face value, particularly when it comes from a government organisation pronouncing on matters of health. Experience has taught us that the more reassuring the official response, the more carefully one should examine what it actually says.

Our latest correspondence with the four UK Chief Medical Officers provides a case in point.

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We wrote asking why oseltamivir, better known as Tamiflu, remains the recommended first-line treatment for severe influenza despite troubling new randomised evidence from the REMAP-CAP trial. In critically ill patients, those allocated oseltamivir experienced higher 90-day mortality than those receiving no antiviral treatment. The results crossed the trial’s prespecified inferiority threshold, and recruitment to the oseltamivir arms was stopped.

The reply, sent on behalf of the CMOs by England’s Deputy CMO, Dr Thomas Waite, was reassuringly bureaucratic. The findings had been reviewed by NERVTAG, the government’s expert advisory group. They had been incorporated into updated guidance. And we should await further evidence from RECOVERY, the Oxford-led trial continuing to evaluate oseltamivir in hospitalised patients.

So we asked a simple question: how long must we wait?