None other than the BBC’s Education Editor wrote the Poorest children missing more school and further behind after Covid, study says

The message is that the pandemic affected all children, especially the poorest who are falling further behind their counterparts from more affluent families.

The post contains the usual sentences from an academic, such as “the impact of Covid has been “huge," and if they don't learn to say and understand more words, children become isolated. "You're lonely and not getting involved in the games in the playground,".

We are unsure if this highly misleading article demonstrates ignorance, stupidity, bias or both.

At least the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, was closer to the mark as she said lockdowns had cast "a long shadow" over the life chances of the youngest children.

Yes, Bridget: SARS-CoV-2 did not impact children. The restrictions of civil liberties did.

This post was written by two old geezers who are fed up with misleading journalism and wonder if we will ever get back to honest reporting.