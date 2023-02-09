How to abuse scientists
Good faith and hard work? You are a good target for abuse
The Cochrane review Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses seems to have ruffled a few feathers, as we have reported.
We are sure that the conclusions of the review, although substantially unchanged from 2020, are seen as “dangerous” by some folks, not least because they have been passed on to up to 20 million twitterati (so far).
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This is understandable because if you are a fake scientist and have nailed your colours to a fixed mast, you cannot possibly tolerate anyone seemingly challenging your views. That goes also for people like the former Health Secretary, whom we now know used government machinery to try and suppress “dissenters”.