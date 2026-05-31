We know that the former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a tough politician; it’s best not to pick an argument with her. So we asked ourselves what we could do to avoid an argument with her and her former charlatan advisors.

Pick one, please. Would it be providing:

2 x Veuve Clicquot Home Party Set?

A Jaguar I-Pace?

A Volkswagen Golf?

A Bremont Watch World Timer Alt1-Wt White?

A Starwalker World Time Fountain Pen White Gold Au 750 - 18 Karat?

A Tea Set Black?

A motorhome?

A John F. Kennedy Special Edition Fountain Yellow Gold Au 585 - 14 Karat?

A Great Characters The Beatles Special Edition Fountain Pen F Yellow GOLD?

A Hamilton & Inches Hand Chased Wine Coaster in Britannia Silver?

A Viceroy Pocket- Barley Fountain Pen (Medium)?

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We found another 56 pages of items which could avoid an argument; we will spare our readers, although there seems to have been an awful lot of writing going on.

The answer is none of these, as Ms Sturgeon knew nothing of any of these items; she was too busy running Scotland.

However, there is one item which fits the bill: