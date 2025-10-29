Trust the Evidence

David Stone
5h

The "information" campaign has unfortunately been very effective. Many of those telling the truth have been effectively cancelled. Dr Vernon Coleman was a critic and wrote a couple of books, these have been "unlisted" by many booksellers. Two Doctors in NZ have been struck off, simply for asking penetrating questions about the "Virus Mania", another book and on the net.

This should tell one a couple of interesting things:

The Governments of many Countries are scared stiff that they are found out for the ridiculous responses, complete financial waste and mismanagement of the whole thing.

The medical establishment are still paying the brown envelopes to many people to continue the charade, and keep up revenues.

The FRAUD by Government and supplies must not be released or investigated. About £450 Billion in the UK alone. Just who got rich, because it wasn't the Public! Taxes up again, partly because of this!

Nick Rendell
6h

This piece contains a Fraser Nelson article . Nelson was late to the sceptics cause. He likes to present himself now, as having always been a lockdown sceptic, but he wasn't, he sat firmly on the fence. Indeed in June 2021 he argued against the 'great unlocking', claiming it was too risky.

