The two old geezers were and still are subject to a number of covert or open attacks.

Although the panic has subsided, during the crucial phases of lockdowns, a number of people tried to ridicule and undermine our work.

Prominent among them was Neil O’Brien MP. According to his Wiki bio: “During 2021, O’Brien and a number of other lockdown proponents authored a website they described as attempting to fight misinformation put out into the public debate by lockdown sceptics styling themselves as ‘information warriors”

We wrote in March 2023 that there was more to come on the topic

and here it is

This information warrior, together with a group of fellow warriors, put up a website called “Anti-Virus: The Covid-19 FAQ”. The FAQ website is referenced at number 22 of Mr O’Brien’s Wiki entry.

However, if you go looking for the www.covidfaq.uk, don’t bother. You won’t find it. It was last updated in May 2021 and has now been taken down.

Anticipating its demise, the TTE office archived its contents.

Among the list of those who made “inaccurate forecasts, repeated long-disproven claims or engaged in faulty reasoning” are the two old geezers.

So, what was the aim of the website?

Who were or are these information warriors?

We do not know any of them personally, but they all seem private citizens, except, of course, for Mr O’Brien, who was (and still is) a democratically elected Member of the House of Commons, held a number of important posts in the last government of the United Kingdom and is now a shadow minister (i.e. in opposition).

And this is where the difference lies. A Member of Parliament (MP) is an elected person who represents the people of a constituency in parliament, takes part in making laws, and holds the government to account.

So, an MP is part of a democratic process in a democratic state, representing their constituents and holding governments accountable for their actions. MPs are a fundamental cog in the democratic machinery, but where in the job description is it stated that their roles involve debunking academics or journalists?

In January 2021, The Guardian covered the site, painting the covid dissenters as part of a “robot zombie army.”

The Covid FAQ website was pitched as “a source of reliable information, the site is devoted to demolishing the claims of the sceptics and, when they pivot to new predictions, holding them to account.”

“Their story always shifts,” said Neil O’Brien, the MP and Conservative Party vice-chair, who is one of the progenitors of the group and perhaps the most prominent. “Seeing that in a forensic way is useful. We’re able to track where they’ve been wrong again and again, but doubled down, or simply moved on to the next subject.”

However, the only people seemingly on the run are Neil O’Brien and his chums, with the disappearing website; the dissenters are still alive and kicking, and have definitely not gone on the run or shifted their positions.

In the coming posts of this series on how to try to suppress free thinking, we will examine some of the “charges” brought against the two old geezers, most of all the evidence behind their “inaccurate forecasts”.

We will also highlight attacks on other dissenters, including academics, journalists, and online sceptics, carried out by the covid “information warriors”, using screenshots from the now-defunct website.

We did warn the information warriors that we were recording everything, but got a dusty answer.

This post was written by two old geezers who are not quite yet zombies, can’t run very fast, and think things should be fixed now to avoid a repeat of past mistakes — more wishful thinking?