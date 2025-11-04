We come to the “charges” levelled by Mr O’Brien MP and his fellow information warriors against the two old geezers on their authoritarian website.

It’s actually a lengthy charge sheet compared to the others, probably pointing to the potential disruption to government propaganda and the pandemic narrative we must have caused.

The main problem seemed to be that we published our thoughts on the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine’s website, causing its reputation to flounder, according to O’Brien and his warriors, but we even got taken up by no less than the Telegraph and the Spectator. We dared question the circuit breaker, remember that?

A real danger to the nightly three Ronnies show, apparently.

The 10 pages from the now-defunct website are available here for our readers’ delight.

Let us summarise the main points made by Mr O’Brien and his information warriors.

The common theme of the criticism is that we underestimated everything related to COVID-19’s impact: cases and fatalities.

Even our Tipping Point piece, published on 8 April 2020, came under fire: extracts were reportedly presumably to incite ridicule. See how they stand now, more than 5 years later:

According to one of our readers, K Ford, this prediction was optimistic as we reported on 25 October:

K Ford wrote: The mad politics of now surely reflects an anger from a whole population which has no other outlet for its pain and bewilderment from being locked up, locked down, threatened, frightened, bullied and lied to.

Which is precisely what a member of the House of Commons and his gaggle of semi-house-trained polecats was trying to do: ridicule and intimidate us.

The information warriors accused us of consistently emphasising the role of what the warriors called “false positives” (cases), modelling predictions were a catastrophe, and the rule of six had no evidentiary basis.

In fact, we now know that all the measures taken had no scientific basis as for example, the decision to coerce people into wearing masks was taken by our old friend Matt Hancock to please the First Minister of Scotland.

The information warriors did not stop at this, though; they questioned the basis of our doubts about the impact of COVID-19. We have covered this numerous times in TTE, but here it is in synthesis.

COVID-19 is an ILI with the signs of symptoms of an ILI, easily confused with influenza or rhinovirus.

What you need to distinguish and attribute the symptoms to SARS-CoV-2 is laboratory proof.

The best, if carried out properly, is a viral culture in which you grow large plaques of the bug in a laboratory. But this was extremely rarely done, and everything was left to PCR positivity.

PCR in the absence of contamination (a nearly impossible condition in mass testing) picks up the antigen you tell it to detect —the bits of the virus you are looking for. But even if you do pick up these bits, not whole replication-competent bugs. In a number of cases, they are debris (which may be from a past infection). Because they are not a threat, the body takes its time getting rid of them. So you are “positive”, but as much threat to the community as our great grannies. Think of the Florence three and their prolonged useless incarceration, and you will see how these simple facts are explained.

Think of your children and your families and your lives too in the hands of these ignorant anti-democratic warriors, captained by, of all people, a sitting MP who may have been targeting us on behalf of his Government chums. He went silent as soon as he got promoted. Funny coincidence, eh?

The backbone of our statements was hard graft. We were engaged in trying to understand the role of testing and, most of all, how SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted. We were among the few to do our homework and have the guts to communicate to try and limit the damage wrought to our society. So we became targets.

This is what we were doing at the time:

The Body of Evidence we have published on SARS-CoV-2 Transmission

This post was written by two old geezers who have a request:

If any of our readers are Harborough, Oadby, & Wigston constituents, they may consider writing to the local party chairman or to Mr O’Brien himself and ask him what role public persecutions of scientists play in a democracy.

The two old geezers haven’t yet departed, lost their marbles, or taken up guessing.