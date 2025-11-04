Trust the Evidence

Vivian Evans
8h

Looking back, you were prescient, and we all can already see the damage that has been done to our children. But yon MP and all others of his ilk won't talk about this, never mind acknowledging that their decisions were the cause of this decline.

More than the vaccine scandal it's this which upsets me.

Tom Jefferson
3h

Some very interesting comments, thank you. Yes, it’s hard to take criticism from semi house trained polecats when you have been at this for 35 years. The point is that there is not robust scientific critique, just innuendoes designed to undermine our work and hence our credibility.

Personally I think that democracy is dead and buried but I really hope I am wrong.

Myra’s comment on bird lockups is interesting. Are APHA going to evaluate the effectiveness of the lockups or is it a repetition of the ad libbing during Covid?

Between us and tens of thousands of readers, I do not believe the viral isolation story. Ask APHA what Ct cut off they use to trigger a viral culture.

Keep commenting, Tom

