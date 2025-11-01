Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Nick Rendell
4h

I found Lockdown Sceptic very early on during the 1st lockdown. It kept me sane.

Toby Young, like his Dad, who founded the Open University & Which, as well as coining the term 'meritocracy' & writing the Labour Party manifesto for years - has a knack for tapping into the unspoken zeitgeist, who knew the FSU was needed quite as much as it so evidently is?

Back to March 2020, it was evident that the Diamond Princess put a lie to everything we were told. Discovering that there were others who could see through it was a salvation.

In the early days the LS community was surprisingly international, it seemed there was even less scepticism in Europe & the rest of the Anglosphere than there was in the UK.

Neil O'Brien & his stormtroopers bear as much responsibility for the subsequent Tory wipe-out as Boris' lockdown party.

The response to Covid remains the single most disastrous policy decision since Hindenburg invited Hitler to lead a coalition government.

Jeremy Fry
4h

The increasing suppression of free speech especially related to those with alternative views or questions is something Britain's should all be very worried about. During Covid amd post covid the British state narrative has remained unchanged. It was, and remains, a total abuse of power. Those who are supposed to hold the government to account i.e. elected parliamentarians, did nothing but go along. Scientists were hounded, and it was akin to the Inquisition, and skeptical views, labelled as heretics. Even today, there remains denial over the suppression of science and fact. One can suppose it was a rehearsal for future 'events'. The WHO remains dogmatic about Covid. And seeks to further expand its transnational reach. All dangerous to real public health. Well done TTE for continuing your crusade for truth through science and analysis. Critical thinking was in short supply during covid. We need to be ready next time!

