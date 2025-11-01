How to try and suppress free thinking and dissent with Government policy - Part 2
Neil O’Brien MP and his authoritarian website
So Mr O’Brien MP and his fellow information warriors did not like several people’s thoughts, labelling them “lockdown skeptics”. But there’s more to this list of reprobates than just scepticism:
Uuuhhh, this is serious stuff. Not only scepticism but also inaccurate forecasts and the rest. So who were these dreadful people?
Listed “online sceptics” included Clare Craig, Ivor Cummins, Jeffrey Tucker and Michael Yeadon.
Most names will be familiar to TTE readers. In this post, we would like to briefly focus on the “journalists” category. We personally know two: Julia Hartley-Brewer and Toby Young, but are aware of the writings or statements of most of them. We will focus on the “charges” later on.
Toby Young launched the blog, The Daily Sceptic, the successor to Lockdown Sceptics and used it as a platform during the pandemic to advocate for “free speech” and question the dominant covid narratives.
Toby was one of the early and prominent UK critics of broad lockdowns and strict COVID-19 controls. When he did get a few things wrong, he publicly admitted these errors (e.g., regarding the second wave). You might want to compare this with the behaviour of the soothsayers, the modellers and government advisors who have never apologised for any errors of their ways.
Hartley-Brewer frequently expressed concerns about the limitation of civil liberties and the impact of lockdowns. She questioned whether the public debate surrounding these issues was open enough.
Regularly featuring CH to discuss the latest COVID developments, she raised objections to lockdowns and restrictions, emphasising the need for a more inclusive dialogue. Additionally, she challenged both mainstream media and government messaging about COVID-19, suggesting that dissenting voices were marginalised and that media and political elites were too quick to stifle debate.
However, for now, we would like you to consider whether it’s acceptable to go after the media for asking questions about the government’s actions.
Journalists’ role is to question, even the tough or awkward issues, ensuring decisions are evidence-based, proportionate, and explainable. Public trust depends on visible, rigorous scrutiny. Do they get a few things wrong? Sure, they do.
However, surely this is what the media (the real ones) do, is it not? Or is it OK to cosy up to the government of the day and be pals with a few selected journalists who got to attend the three Ronnies show every evening during the plague?
A sitting MP publicly co-founding a project that documents and critiques named commentators raises serious questions about editorial independence, funding transparency and the line between accountability and political campaigning.
is it acceptable for an MP to single out journalists? It looks a bit like a private war, but is he representing his party’s (in government) official views, or not?
In a healthy democracy, it is not only acceptable but essential for the media to question the government’s pandemic actions.
Why? Because the government wielded extraordinary powers — lockdowns, masks, emergency funding, surveillance, restrictions on movement —to enforce misguided policies. Without media scrutiny, these powers would have been further abused, misapplied and mishandled. But not in 10 Downing Street, where the real party occurred.
I found Lockdown Sceptic very early on during the 1st lockdown. It kept me sane.
Toby Young, like his Dad, who founded the Open University & Which, as well as coining the term 'meritocracy' & writing the Labour Party manifesto for years - has a knack for tapping into the unspoken zeitgeist, who knew the FSU was needed quite as much as it so evidently is?
Back to March 2020, it was evident that the Diamond Princess put a lie to everything we were told. Discovering that there were others who could see through it was a salvation.
In the early days the LS community was surprisingly international, it seemed there was even less scepticism in Europe & the rest of the Anglosphere than there was in the UK.
Neil O'Brien & his stormtroopers bear as much responsibility for the subsequent Tory wipe-out as Boris' lockdown party.
The response to Covid remains the single most disastrous policy decision since Hindenburg invited Hitler to lead a coalition government.
The increasing suppression of free speech especially related to those with alternative views or questions is something Britain's should all be very worried about. During Covid amd post covid the British state narrative has remained unchanged. It was, and remains, a total abuse of power. Those who are supposed to hold the government to account i.e. elected parliamentarians, did nothing but go along. Scientists were hounded, and it was akin to the Inquisition, and skeptical views, labelled as heretics. Even today, there remains denial over the suppression of science and fact. One can suppose it was a rehearsal for future 'events'. The WHO remains dogmatic about Covid. And seeks to further expand its transnational reach. All dangerous to real public health. Well done TTE for continuing your crusade for truth through science and analysis. Critical thinking was in short supply during covid. We need to be ready next time!