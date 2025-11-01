So Mr O’Brien MP and his fellow information warriors did not like several people’s thoughts, labelling them “lockdown skeptics”. But there’s more to this list of reprobates than just scepticism:

Uuuhhh, this is serious stuff. Not only scepticism but also inaccurate forecasts and the rest. So who were these dreadful people?

Listed “online sceptics” included Clare Craig, Ivor Cummins, Jeffrey Tucker and Michael Yeadon.

Most names will be familiar to TTE readers. In this post, we would like to briefly focus on the “journalists” category. We personally know two: Julia Hartley-Brewer and Toby Young, but are aware of the writings or statements of most of them. We will focus on the “charges” later on.

Toby Young launched the blog, The Daily Sceptic, the successor to Lockdown Sceptics and used it as a platform during the pandemic to advocate for “free speech” and question the dominant covid narratives.

Toby was one of the early and prominent UK critics of broad lockdowns and strict COVID-19 controls. When he did get a few things wrong, he publicly admitted these errors (e.g., regarding the second wave). You might want to compare this with the behaviour of the soothsayers, the modellers and government advisors who have never apologised for any errors of their ways.

Hartley-Brewer frequently expressed concerns about the limitation of civil liberties and the impact of lockdowns. She questioned whether the public debate surrounding these issues was open enough.

Regularly featuring CH to discuss the latest COVID developments, she raised objections to lockdowns and restrictions, emphasising the need for a more inclusive dialogue. Additionally, she challenged both mainstream media and government messaging about COVID-19, suggesting that dissenting voices were marginalised and that media and political elites were too quick to stifle debate.

However, for now, we would like you to consider whether it’s acceptable to go after the media for asking questions about the government’s actions.

Journalists’ role is to question, even the tough or awkward issues, ensuring decisions are evidence-based, proportionate, and explainable. Public trust depends on visible, rigorous scrutiny. Do they get a few things wrong? Sure, they do.

However, surely this is what the media (the real ones) do, is it not? Or is it OK to cosy up to the government of the day and be pals with a few selected journalists who got to attend the three Ronnies show every evening during the plague?

A sitting MP publicly co-founding a project that documents and critiques named commentators raises serious questions about editorial independence, funding transparency and the line between accountability and political campaigning.

is it acceptable for an MP to single out journalists? It looks a bit like a private war, but is he representing his party’s (in government) official views, or not?

In a healthy democracy, it is not only acceptable but essential for the media to question the government’s pandemic actions.

Why? Because the government wielded extraordinary powers — lockdowns, masks, emergency funding, surveillance, restrictions on movement —to enforce misguided policies. Without media scrutiny, these powers would have been further abused, misapplied and mishandled. But not in 10 Downing Street, where the real party occurred.

This post was written by two old geezers who do like a party and think things should be fixed now to avoid a repetition—more wishful thinking

