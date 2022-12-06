“I don't care what you say; I’m not going into that hospital,” she says.

I take one look; she’s unwell: swelling of her legs and arms, and she’s breathing fast using her accessory muscles.

I examine her - her abdomen is full of fluid too. She’s got severe right heart failure - and is very unwell - she needs to go into hospital.

“Here’s how I see it,” I say.

“My advice is to be seen in the hospital; I’m saying this because, with the right care, we can get on top of the problem…..Unfortunately, your heart is not working quite as well as it should be and to remove some of the fluid that's built up; you need medications given directly into your bloodstream.”

“Is that what you really think, doctor,” she gasps. In the moments of silence, I can sense her despair.

In this situation, the lady had a severe and generalised form of oedema. You can look it up; it's called Anasarca - due to right-sided heart failure - but that’s for another post.

Nevertheless, hospitals are scary places, so it doesn'…