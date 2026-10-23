As the Bricks series draws to a close, those of you who have followed it and know or can foresee its conclusion will still be curious about how the forthcoming superflunami winter rocket will play out publicly. Or indeed any other catastrophe waiting in the wings.

So we decided to monitor the disinformation, fragmentation, stonewalling, and poor-science narrative that we have seen publicised each year and covered in the Bricks series and beyond. The narrative usually plays out in the media, and we decided to include government outlets in our definition of media.

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Brick series followers know that there is no such thing as a definition of active influenza or any other respiratory virus. Instead, this vital piece of information is overshadowed by the routine pursuit of potentially deadly mutations. You also know that the lack of clarity plays directly into the hands of those who wish to entice you or force you to embrace the idola fori they are frantically commercialising.

So where else to start our new series than our faithful companion and source of distortion: the Scare Agency, which put out this originally amazing announcement on 15 October: