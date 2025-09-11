If you fell, twisted your ankle and couldn't weight bear, you’d probably make your way to the local emergency department. However, imagine when you got there, they said, "We think you may have broken your ankle, but you’ll have to wait 28 days for any investigations and treatment."

Well, that’s exactly what’s happening if your GP refers you for a cancer diagnosis, as half of urgent cancer diagnoses fail to meet the target time frame. NHS England aims to diagnose or rule out cancer for 75 per cent of people within 28 days of an urgent ­referral. Yes, you have that right - NHS England thinks it's OK for 1 in every four patients to wait more than a month.

However, it gets worse with the latest Cancer Research UK report that reveals only 75% people urgently referred had cancer ruled out within 28 days. In contrast, for ruling in a cancer diagnosis, only 57 per cent were seen in 2021 within the target 28 days, which fell to 52% in the middle of last year.

Believe it or not, the “urgent referral” pathway from your GP is known as the Faster Diagnosis Standard. Introduced in 2021, it's supposed to support timelier diagnosis and prompt treatment, leading to better outcomes.

Yet if you have certain types of cancers, the diagnosis occurs at a snail's pace: urological cancer referrals (such as prostate and kidney) saw the lowest diagnostic performance within 28 days, at just 29%. Referrals for sarcomas, a broad group of cancers that start in the bones and soft tissues, were 31%, and head and neck cancers at 35%, were the second and third worst performers. Just over half of those diagnosed after a urological cancer referral between April and June 2024 (55%) waited more than 42 days (six weeks) for a diagnosis.

During the pandemic, the UK spent tens of billions on a test that provided results within hours for mild symptoms, which was unlikely to harm most people. In contrast, for several more serious cancers, you now have to wait over a month for a diagnosis. If those diseases progress during that time, they could become fatal.

It gets worse because we haven’t even considered treatment yet. The Royal College of Radiologists states that bureaucracy is "stifling innovation" and that applying for funding to cover new treatments can be "cumbersome" for some cancer centres. Receiving effective cancer treatments depends on where you live, creating a postcode lottery for adequate care.

Treatment for lung cancer patients varies in different geographical areas of England. In some locations, the proportion receiving radical radiotherapy—a high-dose treatment intended to cure cancer rather than simply manage symptoms—was up by nine percentage points compared to other areas. Additionally, the rate of patients receiving chemotherapy was as much as 13 percentage points higher in specific locations than in others. These statistics are all the more significant as higher treatment rates for both radiotherapy and chemotherapy are associated with better survival outcomes.

The principle of the inverse care law states that the availability of good medical care decreases as the need for it in the population increases. Unfortunately, this is particularly evident in the UK when it comes to serious diseases such as cancer. The inverse diagnostic law emphasises that individuals who need cancer care the most are often the least likely to receive it due to a lack of access to necessary diagnostics.

This post was written by the two old geezers who would prioritise cancer care for effective diagnosis and treatments within 7 days.