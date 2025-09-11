Trust the Evidence

Vivian Evans
2h

I couldn't agree more - especially when it's a cancer growing rapidly.

My late husband was referred by his GP to an oncologist who saw him within 2 weeks - 14 days! That was 20 years ago. But alas, holidays happened, so the gastroenterologist whose opinion on the operability or not of the cancer (oesophageal) was needed only saw him four weeks later - by wich time the cancer had become inoperable. Six weeks later, despite a first round of chemo, my husband was dead.

So one doesn't need to be a maths genius to wonder how many people have died of their cancer which wasn't even properly diagnosed, if it's a rapidly-growing one ...

