Ethics

The phase III trial BAN2401-G000-301 was registered in EudraCT (the EU register) and given the Number 2018-004739-58

In the US ClinicalTrials.gov, you find it here under the number NCT03887455 “A Study to Confirm Safety and Efficacy of Lecanemab in Participants With Early Alzheimer's Disease (Clarity AD)”

It’s not unusual for the TTE office researchers (that’s Tom and Carl, Carl and Tom) to find some strange stuff. Click on the EUDRACT link above and scroll down to N, and you will find the following timeline for ethics clearance:

The date on which this record was first entered in the EudraCT database: 2019-04-01

Date of Ethics Committee Opinion: 2019-06-12

Date of Competent Authority Decision: 2019-05-15

If you like reading comics, the NEJM report states that 5,967 persons were screened, and 1,795 underwent randomisation at 235 sites in North America, Europe, and Asia from March 2019 through March 2021 (our emphasis). So, the ethics come after recruitment starts.

Flip-flopping outcomes

Take a look at the Trials.gov entry

It says:

First submitted 21 March 2019 2019-03-21

First Submitted that Met QC Criteria 21 March 2019

First Posted 25 March 2019

The 1st version of the trial registry on trials.gov is Version 1: 21 March 2019. It reports four primary outcomes:

Core Study: Change from Baseline in the CDR-SB at 18 Months Extension Phase: Number of Participants with Treatment-emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) [ Baseline up to Month 45]

Extension Phase: Change from Core Study Baseline in CDR-SB [Baseline up to Month 45]

Extension Phase: Change from Core Study Baseline in Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers (neurogranin, NFL, Aβ[1-42], t-tau, and p-tau) [Baseline up to Month 45]

We also count 14 changes to the registry entry.

We have seen that the primary outcome changed from trial 201 to 301. This is called outcome switching and it is one of the many manipulations that can be carried out apparently without regulators raising objections.

You can track outcome switching here.

EMA’s decision

Well not quite. In July 2024 the EMA refused marketing authorisation for the following reasons:

The manufacturer has appealed and this is where the media and patient organisations come in. A bit of pressure on EMA will not go amiss. Maybe the odd politicker too?

But if EMA bounced it, what does this say about the decisions making at the MHRA?

This post was written by two old geezers whose view of a bleak future was somewhat lightened by the EMA decision - if they can stand political pressure.