The story starts with Carl ascending Tom the Telegraph headline article headlines.

Thanks for reading Trust the Evidence! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

As we have already explained, “wonder,” “game changer,” “miracle,” and “designer” are all suspicious adjectives when associated with a drug or biologic. Carl was particularly concerned about the triumphalist tone of the pieces, which had obviously been written to push the product. “Patients denied ‘game-changing’ lecanemab,” screamed the headline.

Reading on, it seemed that the target was one of our society's most intractable and devastating degenerative diseases, and the solution appeared to be the administration of a recombinant monoclonal antibody (MAB) against amyloid plaques in the brain.

In the article, we also picked up vague concerns about toxicity, the target being mild to moderate cases, the exorbitant price of the MAB and the need for supervision. NICE, whose job it is to ensure that the taxpayers’ are not ripped off, was severely criticised for doing their job. The Telegraph reported that “David Thomas, the head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research, said: “The failure to include the cost of caring in the model is fundamentally unjust. The way these assessments are being carried out is just not fit for purpose”.

The piece reported that the patients' association was also up in arms, and one consumer champion used curious logic in praising the MHRA for having registered the MAB: we have not had anything for nearly 20 years, so it is high time we got this stuff.

By now, our readers will know that there were enough red flags for us to get interested in the story. The final red flag was the trial's publication (at present, we can only define it as such) in the New England Journal of Medicine. Most of our colleagues consider this publication the gold standard, but in reality, it is a slick money-making and career-making business for its owners and contributors.

Like with Antivirals

and Comirnaty

we immediately went looking for clinical study reports. We found none on the Health Canada website (probably because Canadians have not yet registered the wonder drug). So we turned to the detailed and authoritative reviews of the Japanese regulator PMDA—a method we used in the Antivirals and Comirnaty investigations.

We immediately found the Report on the Deliberation Results (126 pages), and this is where things, as usual, started getting complicated.

Slowly and not necessarily in that order, we will look at the trial(s) (or evidence development programme), the protocols, the ethical clearing, some odd stats gizmo pharma used in the trial(s), the number of cognitive and functional scores used as outcomes, the basis for the claim that the MAB is a disease-modifying intervention directed at reduction of amyloid plaques, the link between plaques and AD, its toxicity, the needs to monitor patients during treatment, any discrepancies between regulatory documents and published articles and the costs.

As we do not have access to the clinical study reports, we will have to rely on the PMDA report and perhaps other regulators. We will not rely on the journals and the mainstream media, though.

We have to confess that it will not be easy. For starters, the document is full of weird acronyms, like ADCOMS, which stands for Alzheimer’s Disease Composite Score (ADCOMS). ADCOMS was the primary efficacy endpoint at month 12 of the trial.

Here are the PMDA results:

Notice anything strange? Look at the means and standard deviations (change from baseline).

Ah well, perhaps it’s just a 12-month blip, so here’s the 18 months follow-up data:

FAS stands for the full analysis set.

We’ll discuss the flip-flopping of outcomes and the problem of multiplicity of outcomes. The Lecanemab trial used five different dosing regimes and at least four outcomes over at least two different time points: 12 and 18 months. So, for starters, there were 40 different outcomes to analyse. Multiple outcomes increase the potential for finding a significant result by chance.

Regarding trials, it is pretty easy to bamboozle the regulators and the mainstream media. So long as you torture the data long enough, it will tell you what you want it to.

This post was written by two old geezers who have no skin in wonder drugs, game changers, miracle drugs, designer drugs, personalised medicines and disease course-changing interventions. The geezers are rolling in something, but it’s not cash. 900 GBP was Tom’s share of the reward for updating Cochrane review A122.







































