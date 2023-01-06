On 1 December, the UK government published a technical report on the covid pandemic:

We commented on it in our post and its late pick up by the mainstream media and their lack of critical approach to its “independent” content.

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One of the paragraphs that interested us is the one in which the Chief Medical Officer explained the non-Covid related excess mortality most European nations are experiencing:

There is little doubt that delays in presentation, reductions in secondary prevention (such as statins and antihypertensives), and postponement of elective and semi-elective care and screening will have led to later and more severe presentation of non-COVID illness both during and after the first 3 waves. The combined effect of this will likely lead to a prolonged period of non-COVID excess mortality and morbidity after the worst period of the pandemic is over.

There can be little doubt that blocking access to, say, cancer screening and treatment will have disastrous consequences - one of th…