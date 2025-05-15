Trust the Evidence

1d

Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have been in A&E for prolonged periods over the last 2 days - 6 hours and 7 hours respectively. Everywhere is plastered with official NHS signs saying ‘please wear a mask whether you are a patient or just accompanying a patient’. Also the signs are still in place everywhere asking people to keep their distance according to the lines on the floor.

I couldn’t understand the nurse who was speaking to me because she was wearing a mask, when I mentioned this, she pulled it down, spoke and then put it back on again. I had to go around the side of the reception desk to avoid the fitted plastic screen because as the lovely receptionist said ‘Come around the side dear - I am so sorry I can’t hear a word you’re saying.’

I would say about 10% of people ( staff and a few patients) were wearing masks - we were all crammed together like sardines in the waiting area of the A&E department with no opening windows. On both days it looked like they were dealing with a major incident. The staff said it’s like it every day! I was number seven in the queue outside just to get into the door to A&E to be assessed.

I feel like banging my head against the wall, although that’s not what I went for in the first place :-).

Despite the ridiculous shenanigans, I got very good treatment but I’m astonished at the lack of common sense.

1d

Shocking but not a surprise. Mind you, Streeting has no science background and probably wouldn't understand a clinical trial if it jabbed him in the behind, so maybe he is lazy,greedy and easily influenced rather than an evil mastermind.

Sadly, lazy ill-informed people with power over the nation's health, and their equally irresponsible journalist pals, are influencing spending of scant resources. When it all goes down the Swanee of course, it will be all someone else's fault.

A sense of deja vu ....

PS elderly relative,type 2 diabetes, not overweight, dementia case,in Australia nearly pegged it after stupid GP decided, under the influence of drug manufacturers, to jab him with mounjaro..... but hospital and GP refuse to admit the cause

