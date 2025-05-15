The two old geezers have published several posts on the extravagant claims made on the properties of the latest crop of antiobesity drugs. As all our readers know, the more extreme the claim, the more interest we take in the evidence behind it.

Perhaps the most extraordinary claim is that made by Wes Streeting MP, the UK’s Secretary of State (SoS) for Health and Social Care, that the drug Zepbound, manufactured by Eli Lilly, may be part of the solution to lowering unemployment rates.

‘The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity. For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS,’ wrote Streeting.

Yes, it’s not a typo; you read it correctly.

Mr Streeting clarified, “Obesity-related health issues cost the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) 11 billion pounds ($14bn) each year, UK Health Secretary Streeting said while announcing the Eli Lilly study.

Mounjaro and Zepbound are the same medication, containing the same active ingredient (tripeptide). However, they have different FDA approvals in the US: Mounjaro is FDA-approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and Zepbound is approved for weight loss.

These drugs could curb the hunger of those on welfare and, with their new slim physiques, incentivise them to leave state benefits and seek employment (at least, we presume this is the rationale).

We are losing count of the claimed benefits of these wonder drugs, but counting is what we do. The Zepbound claim is part of a wider “Landmark” policy, which we could call the “UK’s open for business” strategy. The UK government aims to attract investment and promote trade, particularly following Brexit, and Eli Lilly is one of the frontrunners.

So, one of the issues with all this investment is the accountability of the ministers overseeing the deals.

We examined Every Doctor, which tracks which MPs have received donations from individuals and companies associated with the private healthcare sector.

Here is what Mr Streeting has taken in terms of donations:

Uhhh, that’s a lot of cash. What’s it for? Well, Parliament published this:

And if you scroll down alphabetically, you find this at page 487 (not our emphasis):

Well, Messrs Armitage and Hearn are very generous in helping Wes get his office in order—we could use the help in the TTE office. But who are the two gentlemen? There's no secret there.

Mr Hearn is one of two employees. He is the Director of the rather rich recruitment company OPD. We are unclear what this company does; it’s a holding company for several recruitment businesses, and it has the same address as MPM, which is no longer operational but has been equally generous to Mr Streeting.

The National was unable to find a website for OPD, and we had the same rotten luck. They cannot be contacted.

The Guardian reports that MPM has no obvious line of business. Sky News revealed that MPM was an almost entirely unknown company that had donated substantial sums of money to MPs. When Sky visited the company’s registered address, nobody had heard of it.

What about Mr Armitage? Thanks to Every Doctor, we know that he runs an investment company. This investment management firm manages $16.3 billion in assets and has generated $27 billion in earnings since its inception.

In March of this year, Egerton Capital acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company, purchasing 280,981 shares valued at approximately $216.9 million, which made it the 18th largest holding in their portfolio.

So if the TTE office has this right, an investment banker gives a bag of cash to an MP who just happens to be in charge of the health service. That MP recommends drugs made by a company in which the banker is making huge investments.

By the way, if you think this has all ceased now that Mr Streeting has become a SoS, you’d be wrong; he is still at it. The latest register (see page 864) reports that OPD Group Ltd donated £53,000 towards staffing costs in Streeting’s constituency office.

Did we miss anything, or is everything and everyone for sale?

This post was written by two old geezers who could use a bit of fat-busting and help keep the TTE office tidy. The geezers acknowledge the help of Eagle Eye Mk 2.