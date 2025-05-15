The two old geezers have published several posts on the extravagant claims made on the properties of the latest crop of antiobesity drugs. As all our readers know, the more extreme the claim, the more interest we take in the evidence behind it.
Perhaps the most extraordinary claim is that made by Wes Streeting MP, the UK’s Secretary of State (SoS) for Health and Social Care, that the drug Zepbound, manufactured by Eli Lilly, may be part of the solution to lowering unemployment rates.
‘The long-term benefits of these drugs could be monumental in our approach to tackling obesity. For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS,’ wrote Streeting.
Yes, it’s not a typo; you read it correctly.
Mr Streeting clarified, “Obesity-related health issues cost the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) 11 billion pounds ($14bn) each year, UK Health Secretary Streeting said while announcing the Eli Lilly study.
Mounjaro and Zepbound are the same medication, containing the same active ingredient (tripeptide). However, they have different FDA approvals in the US: Mounjaro is FDA-approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and Zepbound is approved for weight loss.
These drugs could curb the hunger of those on welfare and, with their new slim physiques, incentivise them to leave state benefits and seek employment (at least, we presume this is the rationale).
We are losing count of the claimed benefits of these wonder drugs, but counting is what we do. The Zepbound claim is part of a wider “Landmark” policy, which we could call the “UK’s open for business” strategy. The UK government aims to attract investment and promote trade, particularly following Brexit, and Eli Lilly is one of the frontrunners.
So, one of the issues with all this investment is the accountability of the ministers overseeing the deals.
We examined Every Doctor, which tracks which MPs have received donations from individuals and companies associated with the private healthcare sector.
Here is what Mr Streeting has taken in terms of donations:
Uhhh, that’s a lot of cash. What’s it for? Well, Parliament published this:
And if you scroll down alphabetically, you find this at page 487 (not our emphasis):
Well, Messrs Armitage and Hearn are very generous in helping Wes get his office in order—we could use the help in the TTE office. But who are the two gentlemen? There's no secret there.
Mr Hearn is one of two employees. He is the Director of the rather rich recruitment company OPD. We are unclear what this company does; it’s a holding company for several recruitment businesses, and it has the same address as MPM, which is no longer operational but has been equally generous to Mr Streeting.
The National was unable to find a website for OPD, and we had the same rotten luck. They cannot be contacted.
The Guardian reports that MPM has no obvious line of business. Sky News revealed that MPM was an almost entirely unknown company that had donated substantial sums of money to MPs. When Sky visited the company’s registered address, nobody had heard of it.
What about Mr Armitage? Thanks to Every Doctor, we know that he runs an investment company. This investment management firm manages $16.3 billion in assets and has generated $27 billion in earnings since its inception.
In March of this year, Egerton Capital acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company, purchasing 280,981 shares valued at approximately $216.9 million, which made it the 18th largest holding in their portfolio.
So if the TTE office has this right, an investment banker gives a bag of cash to an MP who just happens to be in charge of the health service. That MP recommends drugs made by a company in which the banker is making huge investments.
By the way, if you think this has all ceased now that Mr Streeting has become a SoS, you’d be wrong; he is still at it. The latest register (see page 864) reports that OPD Group Ltd donated £53,000 towards staffing costs in Streeting’s constituency office.
Did we miss anything, or is everything and everyone for sale?
This post was written by two old geezers who could use a bit of fat-busting and help keep the TTE office tidy. The geezers acknowledge the help of Eagle Eye Mk 2.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have been in A&E for prolonged periods over the last 2 days - 6 hours and 7 hours respectively. Everywhere is plastered with official NHS signs saying ‘please wear a mask whether you are a patient or just accompanying a patient’. Also the signs are still in place everywhere asking people to keep their distance according to the lines on the floor.
I couldn’t understand the nurse who was speaking to me because she was wearing a mask, when I mentioned this, she pulled it down, spoke and then put it back on again. I had to go around the side of the reception desk to avoid the fitted plastic screen because as the lovely receptionist said ‘Come around the side dear - I am so sorry I can’t hear a word you’re saying.’
I would say about 10% of people ( staff and a few patients) were wearing masks - we were all crammed together like sardines in the waiting area of the A&E department with no opening windows. On both days it looked like they were dealing with a major incident. The staff said it’s like it every day! I was number seven in the queue outside just to get into the door to A&E to be assessed.
I feel like banging my head against the wall, although that’s not what I went for in the first place :-).
Despite the ridiculous shenanigans, I got very good treatment but I’m astonished at the lack of common sense.
Shocking but not a surprise. Mind you, Streeting has no science background and probably wouldn't understand a clinical trial if it jabbed him in the behind, so maybe he is lazy,greedy and easily influenced rather than an evil mastermind.
Sadly, lazy ill-informed people with power over the nation's health, and their equally irresponsible journalist pals, are influencing spending of scant resources. When it all goes down the Swanee of course, it will be all someone else's fault.
A sense of deja vu ....
PS elderly relative,type 2 diabetes, not overweight, dementia case,in Australia nearly pegged it after stupid GP decided, under the influence of drug manufacturers, to jab him with mounjaro..... but hospital and GP refuse to admit the cause