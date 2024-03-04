Let's talk about why TTE is calling for a halt on all medical research and what it could mean for the future of healthcare.

Thirty years ago, Doug Altman wrote about the Scandal of Medical Research in the BMJ, “We need less research, better research, and research done for the right reasons.” Altman considered vast sums of money were wasted on seriously flawed research that suffered from “inappropriate designs, unrepresentative samples, small samples, incorrect methods of analysis, and faulty interpretation.”

In the intervening years, we have seen the opposite. As we write this, PubMed contains 36,914,967 indexed results. In 1994, just under 440,000 articles were indexed, growing to 1,775,913 million in 2022. A paltry 26 million articles have been indexed in the intervening thirty years.

Share Trust the Evidence

Over the past three decades, we've witnessed a concerning decline in the quality of research. It's become increasingly apparent that something needs to be done to address this issue and ensure we'…