This week, the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, did the media rounds to explain the latest NHS cuts.

On the BBC Laura Kuennsberg said:

“The prominent Neurologist Susannah O’Sullivan has said there’s overdiagnosis of mental health problems. Your colleague Liz Kendal, when she was here, talked about the problems of self-diagnosis when people might feel that they have a condition, do you believe, as a health secretary, that too many people are being treated as sick and incapable of work for essentially struggling with what are quite normal feelings.”

Streeting replied:

“I want to follow the evidence and I agree with that point about overdiagnosis, but here's the other thing. I mean mental um well-being illness, it's a spectrum right, and I think too many, I think there's definitely there's an overdiagnosis but also there are too many people being written off and to your point about treatment there's too many people who just aren't getting the support they need so if you can get that support to people much earlier then you can help people to either stay in work or to get back to work…..”

As Streeting hit his stride talking about Labour’s plans to get folks back to work, Kuenssberg interjected,

“but you do believe there's a problem with overdiagnosis? What then would your message be to medical professionals watching this, should they take more care to diagnose mental health conditions, what would you say to them?”

Social media was awash with the claim. However, in the TTE office, we think Wes didn't quite understand what he was talking about.

Overdiagnosis means making people patients unnecessarily, by identifying problems that would never cause harm or by medicalising ordinary life experiences through expanded definitions of diseases. In contrast, misdiagnosis is the incorrect diagnosis of an illness or another problem.

A study comparing the characteristics of patients identified as depressed by family physicians reported that identification of depression was strongly associated with increased familiarity with the patient. Many patients occupy a middle ground between depressed and nondepressed and what matters is how many times you turn up to see the doctor.

Diagnosis often relies on questionnaires such as the PHQ-9. A brief, self-administered questionnaire used to screen for depression, with each of the nine questions scored on a scale of 0 to 3.

On a bad day, you might have trouble falling asleep, feel tired, lack concentration and have let someone down. A score of 10 or more then gets you into the minor depression category. So, if yuo turn up to see your GP on a bad day - before you know it - you'll be incorrectly labelled as depressed (a false positive result), offered an antidepressant drug and on the sick list.

However, overdiagnosis is not a false-positive result where someone is incorrectly labelled as depressed when they aren’t. It's also not misdiagnosis, which is a wrong diagnosis and might see someone labelled as depressed when they have another condition that is missed.

To meet the criteria for overdiagnosis, the abnormality would need to meet an agreed criteria for depression, but the condition would not cause any symptoms or problems.

Further on in the interview, Wes considers he can fix the problem:

“but I also think it's on us to make sure that we're giving people the tools to do the job and that we've got the right um the right care plans the right Pathways for patients and that's why the some of the great stuff that Liz and I have seen in in South London for example where they've combined that employment support with mental health support can be really powerful…”

Overdiagnosis can occur when individuals experiencing normal fluctuations in their emotions are incorrectly diagnosed and treated for depression, or when they are labeled with a disorder for merely exhibiting mild symptoms. In such instances, it becomes crucial to reassess the diagnostic criteria and how a diagnosis is made, and consider adjustments to the diagnostic thresholds that define mental health conditions. When a misdiagnosis is suspected, obtaining a second opinion or consulting a specialist can lead to a more accurate assessment - single observations make misdiagnosis more likely.

In the busy office of a general practitioner, wtih ten minutes to see patients, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients diagnosed with depression. In England, the number of antidepressant prescriptions has risen sharply, with nearly 8.7 million adults being prescribed them in 2022-2023 - almost a doubling over a decade.

Making an accurate diagnosis can be both time-consuming and financially burdensome, demanding additional resources that are not readily available.

Depression remains a catch-all diagnosis for the roller coaster of life emotions. Understanding what overdiagnosis contributes to a complex and confusing condition is essential to changing what happens next. The answer won't lie in more support if we can't accurately diagnose depression in the first place.

