Monday’s post triggered a series of interesting comments. Let’s take them one by one hoping not to have misinterpreted them.

Bartholomeus Lakeman seemed to suggest that PCR cycle thresholds in vaccinated subjects are lower than in unvaccinated people. Hence an adjustment for positivity. As cycle threshold is a good proxy for viral load (as are RNA log copies) and viral load is one of the determinants of infectivity, this is not a trivial point.

The evidence for this point is mixed: a UK study between September 2020 and 2021 reported that fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases. A second study also reports viral load was similar between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it did report a shorter duration of viable viral shedding by 2 days. In contrast, a third study reported that fully vaccinated individuals had lower infectious viral loads in Delta-infected individuals. However, in the same study, minor differen…