Well, it’s been quite a week, what with Rachel Reeves’s deadcat, the shameless performance of Sir Christopher and Mr Johnson.

A while back, someone asked me how we can sustain such a high output when we should be sitting in our gardens watching our grandchildren play and smiling benignly at everything and everyone.

Share

Of course, partly it’s our personalities, the way we was brung up, guv. But the bulk of it is thems.

How can we sit in the garden when we are presented with disgraceful stories like the Innova contracts or the moving corpse having a fag?

How can we watch our grandchildren run around the garden when all sorts of nasties lurk in the undergrowth? No, no, not cancer, or cardiovascular disease, or even unexplained excess mortality. Who cares about the biggest causes of mortality?

No, we are concerned that West Nile or Oropouche (correct spelling?) viruses may be loitering with intent.

And if not them, then good old ‘Bird Flu’ will definitely pose a threat.

Our subscribers are bright folk, and I greatly enjoy reading their comments and their interactions.

This week, though, I was struck by the depth of understanding in K Ford’s comment, partly reproduced here:

“It feels like a nation still traumatised by what it did, unable to look at it and completely unable to account for the actions of those that led us. The mad politics of now surely reflects an anger from a whole population which has no other outlet for its pain and bewilderment from being locked up, locked down, threatened, frightened, bullied and lied to. The insane responses to covid damaged a generation of young people (which was never at serious risk from the virus); damaged and discredited science; disgraced and discredited politics and politicians; disgraced the mainstream media; damaged our economy; damaged the relationship between individual and the state”

I have no hope that any politician will read this amazing dissection of a nation’s psyche. However, if someone in a position of power does read it and does not feel ashamed, he or she would be in line for the Matt Hancock “let’s please Nicola” prize.

You all know that we have tried to hold the powerful accountable for the catastrophe and its aftermath. For the use of soothsayers and sundry charlatans to frighten and bully a freeborn people, for the lies and reckless waste of resources. And ultimately for the useless Hallett Inquiry, which is forecast to cost £200-208 million by its conclusion (that is, if it ends in 2027).

Why do I qualify it as useless? Because, to my knowledge, no one in a position of power was asked the million-dollar question: “what was the evidence you based your decisions on?”

TTE readers know the answer to the question, but as a gesture of goodwill, we asked Matt (our AI genius) to summarise the quarterly cost of the charade for us.

Here is the sheet, which includes quarterly spending, legal cost breakdowns, cumulative totals, and source references from official inquiry reports and Cabinet Office data from July 2024 to June 2025

Hallett Inquiry Costs Quarterly 8.7KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

This post was written by an old geezer who wishes all readers of TTE a wonderful weekend

TTE is unique - DONATE