Over 130,000 people to benefit from life-saving health checks report the Department of Health and Social Care: ‘NHS Health Check COULD save hundreds from preventable deadly diseases, along with freeing up NHS appointments to cut waiting lists.’

Several initiatives have been reported that COULD save your life in the last week alone.

Starmer says a ban on smoking in pub gardens COULD reduce the burden on the NHS. Knowing your blood pressure COULD save your life, reports the Guardian. But if you don’t know your BP, consider a weekend lie-in: It COULD save your life: Extra sleep on Saturdays or Sundays cuts the risk of heart disease, say researchers.

Removing VAT from sunscreens COULD also cut cancer costs and save lives, says Pharmacy magazine. The UN reports that Asian countries COULD save lives and boost growth by tackling air pollution. Also, an Alzheimer’s drug COULD buy patients more time to survive critical injuries and diseases, even when disaster strikes far from a hospital, reports the Harvard Gazette.

COULD shows that something is possible but still needs to be determined. This is in contrast to CAN, which is used to make general statements about what is possible: We CAN do health checks, we CAN ban cigarette smoking, and you CAN know your blood pressure.

Preventive medicine is increasingly overbearing, and as policy searches for the next quick fix, it increasingly draws on what people think and, more importantly, what they’d like you to think.

For example, a systematic review on the effectiveness of general practice-based health checks reported that health checks were associated with minor improvements in surrogate outcome control. I.e., they lower your blood pressure a little. However, most studies were not originally designed to assess mortality. A 2019 Cochrane review on General health checks in adults concluded, "checks are unlikely to be beneficial.” Furthermore, the Cochrane authors see no reason to do more trials of general health checks, as there is a large amount of available data and results from previous trials were confirmed by a recent large trial.

An evaluation of the uptake and delivery of the NHS Health Check programme in England reported: “missing data and varying volume of completeness of risk factor measures limit comparisons between attendees and non-attendees.”

Lacking evidence to support the health check policy, press statements are qualified with the ever-present COULD.

NHS National Clinical Director for Stroke, David Hargroves, said: “Convenient and efficient NHS checks in the workplace could spot thousands of people at risk of a range of cardiovascular diseases, and with high blood pressure the biggest risk factor for stroke, early detection will undoubtedly save lives.”

Here at TTE, we CAN save the NHS a lot of time and effort. We also think it’s time for the media to wise up and ask questions of politicians who use the COULD word. If they choose the COULD word, they shouldn’t qualify it with incompatible statements such as health checks “undoubtedly save lives,” as Hargroves did.

Increasingly, COULD is used to justify any old policy. Wales might be stretching it a bit far, though: A Campaign to combat digital deficit in rural North Wales COULD save lives.

In the meantime, expect more misinformation about what COULD save your life.

This post is written by two old geezers who COULD get disillusioned with all the nonsense that is printed daily.