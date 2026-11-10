At The Bear pub in Oxford, Carl and Tom drew on the latest UKHSA drought guidance. Tom sat by the window of The Bear, watching rain hammer against the glass. Outside, a cyclist was attempting to navigate a puddle deep enough to qualify as an inland waterway. Carl arrived carrying two pints of bitter and a worried expression.

“You look concerned,” said Tom.

“I am.”

“What’s happened?”

“Drought.”

Tom looked out of the window. A bus drove past, sending a small tsunami across the pavement.

“Are you sure?”

“Absolutely. The Scare Agency has updated its advice on the public health impact of drought.”

Tom took a sip of his pint: “Has anyone told the weather?”

Carl ignored him and unfolded several pages of official guidance: “It’s serious, Tom. There are six areas of concern.”

“Only six? They’re slipping.”

“First, we must stay informed.”

“About what?”

“The drought.”

Tom pointed at the window. “I’m reasonably well informed about the rain.”

“That’s not the point. We must check our water company’s website and sign up for notifications.”

“What sort of notifications?”

“Water shortages, changes in pressure, and restrictions on water use.”

Tom considered this: “Could they notify me when my garden stops resembling the Thames Estuary?”

Share Trust the Evidence

Carl pressed on.

“Second, maintain good hygiene. The guidance says we must continue washing our hands.”

Tom stared at him: “During a drought?”

“Correct. And we should wash our hands for twenty seconds.”

Carl took a long drink. “Third, stay hydrated.”

Tom raised his pint: “Way ahead of you.”

“Actually,” Carl said, lowering his voice, “the guidance says avoid alcohol.”

There was a silence; Tom looked at Carl; Carl looked at his pint, and they both looked at the guidance: “Seems a rather drastic way of conserving water,” said Tom.

Carl frowned: “Have you considered what a prolonged drought could do to beer production?”

Tom put down his glass. For the first time that afternoon, he looked genuinely concerned: “Go on,” he said.

“Beer requires water, Tom. Considerable quantities of it. Not just in the pint, but in growing barley, producing malt, cleaning equipment and running breweries. Imagine a future in which breweries are forced to ration production.”

Tom looked horrified: “Ration beer?”

Carl nodded gravely: “Exactly. We need a national beer resilience strategy.”

“Do we?”

“An emergency brewing preparedness framework.”

“Sounds expensive.”

“A cross-sectoral ale security taskforce.”

Tom considered this: “Could we call it the Strategic Pint Reserve?”

Carl smiled. “Now you’re thinking.”

Outside, the rain intensified. A man hurried past holding a newspaper over his head. The newspaper disintegrated before he reached the corner. Carl continued reading: “Fourth, look after your mental health. Apparently drought can cause anxiety and distress, particularly for people whose livelihoods depend on water.”

Tom looked at Carl: “You’re looking anxious.”

“I am.”

“Because of the drought?”

“Because of the possible beer shortage.”

“Have you considered seeking support?”

“From whom?”

“The landlord.”

Carl glanced towards the bar: “Good idea. Another pint might help.”

“Not according to the hydration guidance.”

They sat in silence for a moment. Carl turned another page: “Fifth, reduce respiratory problems: Drought can increase dust, pollen and the risk of wildfire smoke.”

Tom peered through the window. A pedestrian had just lost an umbrella to a particularly enthusiastic gust of wind: “I think our immediate respiratory risk is drowning,” he said.

Carl ignored the remark: “And finally, use water efficiently. Fix leaks, turn off taps while brushing your teeth, take showers instead of baths, and only run the washing machine with a full load.”

Tom nodded: “Perfectly sensible advice.”

“Sometimes, Tom, you fail to appreciate the importance of public health communication.”

Tom looked at the guidance: “So let me get this straight.”

“Go on.”

“We must wash our hands.”

“Yes.”

“Drink water.”

“Yes.”

“Use water sensibly.”

“Yes.”

“Keep an eye on the weather.”

“Yes.”

“And look after people who might be vulnerable.”

“Precisely.”

Tom leaned back: “So mostly sound advice that our grandparents managed to convey without a six-section government webpage.”

Carl nodded reluctantly: “More or less.”

There was a pause: “Anything else?” asked Tom.

“Yes. Bottled water isn’t normally recommended for preparing formula unless tap water is unavailable. It may contain too much sodium or sulphate, and it isn’t usually sterile.”

“That sounds important.”

“It is. If bottled water has to be used, there are precautions, including boiling it and checking its mineral content.”

Tom nodded: “Good. That’s useful advice for parents.”

“Absolutely. Though I suspect it would be equally useful if it were raining.

Carl folded the guidance. Tom glanced outside. The rain was now falling so heavily that the opposite side of the street had disappeared.

“Carl, can I ask you something?”

“Of course.”

“When was this drought guidance originally published?”

“July 2022.”

“And when was it last updated?”

“Ninth of November 2026.”

Tom looked at his watch: “So yesterday.”

“Yes.”

“And what was updated?”

“The advice about infant formula and bottled water.”

Tom nodded slowly: “So, to be fair, they haven’t just announced a new drought.”

“No.”

Tom pointed outside: “Which is fortunate, because the evidence immediately outside appears to suggest otherwise.”

Carl finished his pint: “You know what worries me most?”

“The beer?”

“Yes. We need to be prepared. What happens if the barley harvest fails? What happens if breweries face water restrictions? What happens if there simply isn’t enough beer?”

Tom considered the question carefully: “Well, Carl, there’s only one responsible course of action.”

“What’s that?”

“We should drink the existing supplies before the situation deteriorates.”

Carl thought about this: “Pre-emptive consumption?”

“Exactly.”

“The precautionary principle?”

“Precisely.”

“Following the evidence?”

“As far as the bar.”

Carl stood up: “Two more pints, then?”

“Better make it three. We don’t know how long this drought will last,” said Tom.

The rain continued. The drought guidance remained available online. And somewhere in Oxford, two men agreed that while conserving water was important, conserving bitter was a matter of national security.

Based on the UKHSA’s Public health impact of drought: advice for the public, originally published 28 July 2022 and last updated 9 November 2026. The latest revision concerns bottled water and infant formula; it is not a new declaration of drought in Oxford.

Tucked away on Alfred Street, just off Oxford’s High Street, The Bear is one of the city’s most historic and characterful pubs. Its origins are traditionally traced to 1242, although the present building dates from the seventeenth century. Famous for its low ceilings, intimate rooms, and an extraordinary collection of thousands of severed neckties, originally collected in exchange for beer, it provides a wonderfully eccentric backdrop to a traditional pint of real ale. It remains a quintessential Oxford institution, where history, conversation and good beer meet.

This post was written by two old geezers who enjoy a pint, a good argument and the occasional opportunity to question the wisdom of official advice.