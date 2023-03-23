“I'm in agony,” he says as I check that his catheter is empty.

A quick examination reveals the problem.

“Your catheter is blocked and you're in retention,” I say. “I need to change it.”

With a grimace, he agrees and lies on the bed. I set to work removing the blocked catheter and inserting a new one.

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Urinary retention occurs when you can't empty your bladder. Symptoms include being unable to pass urine despite a strong urge to go to the toilet. Often the person is in pain, and the longer they have waited, the more severe the pain - as in this case, it can be excruciating.

Acute retention is a medical emergency and requires urgent treatment. Left untreated, it can damage the bladder and lead to chronic kidney failure. However, if treated early, then few complications occur.

However, getting to patients early is an issue: mounting pressures in the health system make it more difficult to manage demand promptly and effectively.

The Department of Health and Social Care plan involves scaling u…