Module 3 examines the pandemic's impact on healthcare systems, patients, and workers. The public hearings will run for ten weeks, from Monday, September 9, to Thursday, November 28.

Specifically, the module examines

The impact of Covid-19 on people’s experience of healthcare.

Core decision-making and leadership within healthcare systems.

Staffing levels and critical care capacity, including Nightingale and private hospitals.

Quality of treatment, delays in treatment, waiting lists.

The discharge of patients from hospitals.

Healthcare decision-making, its escalation, and the provision of resuscitation, including do-not-attempt resuscitation instructions.

They are preventing the spread of COVID-19 within healthcare settings.

Communication with patients about their condition and treatment, including discussions about DNACPRs.

Deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of the numbers, classification and recording of deaths,

Shielding and the impact on the clinically vulnerable (including those “clinically extremely vulnerable”).

Characterisation and identification of long Covid and its diagnosis and treatment.

The remit of this module is broad and mainly relies on the opinions of those called to give evidence. Here at TTE, we consider this the wrong way to solve the problem. If you want to know about the causes of death, you should start by reviewing the evidence and highlighting what we know and don't know. Similarly, healthcare-associated infections and deaths require an in-depth investigation across all healthcare settings, looking at the prevalence, unwarranted variations, and some contributory factors.

Current estimates put the cost at £161M so far; 280 civil servants are employed, and at 190k a day, with a bit of inflation, costs will only escalate. By the time it wraps up, the Inquiry will be the most expensive ever and could exceed £300M. Nine modules are listed, but there are also plans for a tenth module on the impact of the pandemic.

There is also a new KC in town: This morning, Jacqueline Carey KC, counsel to the inquiry, set out the details of what we can expect to hear over the next ten weeks.

As the inquiry continues, the uncertainties may dawn on those involved and be acknowledged.

Carey began by highlighting the need to understand how Covid is transmitted. “There was and perhaps remains a lack of scientific consensus about the transmission of Covid-19,” she said.

Carey adds that anything she says or experts say "cannot be taken as gospel" as it's not "the only view."

Here at the TTE office, we’ll attempt to keep you updated on the latest views and readings from the Inquiry.

Carl was on Talk TV today talking about the inquiry.