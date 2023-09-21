This is the first of a series of posts telling the story of Dr John Snow, a pioneer anaesthetist and epidemiologist.

After a brief biographical sketch, we shall follow Snow in his investigation of the mode of transmission of cholera in Victorian London, his premature death and the near oblivion to which his work was consigned for over 50 years, and its eventual rediscovery and re-publication by the American epidemiologist Wade Hampton Frost.

We will also follow the evolution of the cholera pandemics of 1848-49 and 1854 and give some health-political background to the events that took place around the pandemics.

This series is designed as an instructional course in three parts.

A series of 18 posts (numbered 2 to 19) structured into Snow’s seven lessons: