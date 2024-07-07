Last week, we discussed disseminated source outbreaks. In today’s post, we will discuss point source outbreaks. In a later post, we will learn about the important link between exposure and outcome.

Snow realised that river contamination could not explain some outbreaks, which seemed to be very localised and clustered, so he added what we now call a point source outbreak to his theory.

Snow’s theory is described on the following page. Towards the end of page 56 of On the Mode of Communication of Cholera 2nd edition (MCC 2), he points out that river-borne poison is far more widely distributed (“extended”) than that from a point source outbreak, i.e. originating from a single point such as a well or a pump.

Whatever the means of transmission, however, Snow repeatedly pointed out the close connection between dirty water (which often gives off an offensive smell if left to settle in a container) and cholera cases.

However, other than collecting information from around the country and the world, how could he test his hypotheses?

Snow kept going despite scepticism and criticism from the establishment. Paneth et al. point out that Snow refined his hypothesis, focused it, and tested it between publishing MCC's first and second versions.

In the chaos of mass testing, media noise, politicking and fear induced by ignorance, superstition and vested interests, few scientists considered describing and analysing the mode of spread of SARS-CoV-2. Was it a propagated source epidemic, point source, or both? We doubt the data are good enough to allow any credible retrospective analysis. However, we offer you this original daily overview of the Feb to 24 March 2020 progression of SARS-CoV-2 cases (or at least of those who “tested positive”) in the whole region of Lombardy.

The table is part of a document the Lombardy Italian governments used to make decisions. Look at the trend: do you notice anything? To help you, we suggest you disregard deaths which had unclear attribution rules and ICU admissions which were confounded by the “just in case” approach in a proportion of early cases:

The national lockdown was introduced on 9 March.

Below is the Lombardy cumulative case map as of March 25, 2020. The key colours on the right get progressively darker as the number of cases increases in the area, so the darkest blue means more than 700 cases since the start of the outbreak.

What are we looking at?

If (and it is a big if) the map is remotely accurate, it shows four dark blue clusters with a bit of spread around them. But here we are dealing with viruses, not bacteria. These clusters have yet to be investigated and have not been subjected to the in-depth analysis Snow carried out in 1854. Thus, the appearance is of four-point source outbreaks with a spread around them, but the blank spaces worry us. Are they real, or were the data not reported?

Learning objective: what are point source outbreaks?

An outbreak in which persons are exposed to the same source of infection over a brief period, such as through a single meal or an event. In a point source outbreak, the number of cases increases rapidly to a peak and then falls off more gradually. The majority of cases occur within one incubation period of the disease.

