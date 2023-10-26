John Snow, Asiatic Cholera and the inductive-deductive method
Lecture 11: The Broad Street outbreak
As Snow and his assistant were busy looking at water provision in South London, news reached him of a terrible outbreak of cholera in the neighbourhood of Golden Square, Soho, central London. This had started in the night between 31 August and 1 September 1854. In the end, it would claim around 600 lives.
Golden Square was not far from Snow’s home on Sa…
