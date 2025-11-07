Keep your chickens under cover
Or the avian influenza will get them.
The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) just published a press release to declare a National Housing Order:
What does it mean? This is the way the release explains the Order:
“The new measures mean bird keepers across the whole of England must house all poultry and captive birds if they keep more than 50 (except in specific circumstances e.g. some zoo birds) or if they sell or give eggs away.”
We guessed some kind of draconian measures were on the way; this time, they addressed our feathered friends, but the list of measures caught our eye.
There is no explanation of the rationale for these measures, but if you read carefully, you will see that their aim is “to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease”.
So presumably, this means preventing transmission. Ah, yes! That makes sense, does it not?
However, what mode of transmission are we preventing?
Vertical (do not sell the eggs of unprotected birds)
Vermin vector born (carry out effective vermin control)
Contact (disinfect everything and wear protective clothing)
Oro-faecal (keep away from manure)
Airborne (under cover, folks!)
Fomite (wash the walls)
Direct or indirect contact (keep the wild birds away)
Take a guess (keep feed and bedding inside)
In other words, DEFRA hasn’t got a clue as to how avian influenza is transmitted.
Notably absent from the list of bird lockups are the use of masks (for humans or birds) and vaccines, which are only mentioned two hyperlinks down in the UK Scare Agency Guidance.
The two old geezers do not know what to make of all this. We have already spent 50 posts telling the story of asking questions about avian influenza vaccines and getting obfuscation and stonewalls—polite words that mean censorship.
There are stockpiled vaccines which cost the taxpayer [redacted as confidential, mind your own business while we spend your tax money] GBP, against a vague threat to humans which is now downplayed by the Scare Agency and not mentioned at all by DEFRA. The scientific evidence for any of these measures is nowhere to be seen.
And don’t bother requesting viral load measurements for any positive PCR results. You’re wasting your time. The TTE office was previously stonewalled by the UKHSA when it asked for verification of the UK’s reported H5N1 influenza case.
This post was written by two pig-headed old geezers who wish you all a happy forthcoming tax rise and remind you to keep your canary indoors at all times.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Infuriating. More Health Security Theatre from a bunch of spreadsheet-jockeys with not enough to do. They have to Do [be seen to be doing] Something, because Something Must Be Done, and This Is Something. Job done, box ticked, job retained.
This _so_ reminds me of the ludicrous UK Gov response to the shortlived, well-contained outbreak of foot'n'mouth in Central Europe earlier this year. Austria, Slovakia and Hungary put sensible measures in place. The UK Gov decided that the _correct_ response was to "ban" individual travellers from importing _anything_ meat or dairy from the entire EU - however processed: even a cheese sandwich from Tallinn or Lisbon airport would be covered.
But who cares if a bunch of chair-moisteners at UKHScareA or DEFRA occupy their time producing this garbage? Well, the problem is that they want to recruit the rest of us into their demented Glorious Struggle.
As I argued in a recent rant over on eugyppius' Substack: this is an example of the prevalent habit of government, which is _pre-decided conscription_. There is always a war on, in the minds of these idiots; a war of annihilation, which can implicitly only be declared won when Zero is reached. Not one war, but so many at the same time! War on Flu; War on Bird Flu; War On Lizard Flu; War on Terr'sm; War On Climate Change; War on Smoking and Vaping; War On PeopleNotMindingTheGapBetweenTheTrainAndThePlatform. There's even a new one, where I live: the Glorious WarOnPeopleFallingOverOnEscalators. I'm not making it up. War-effort posters and all.
And we are declared, constantly and without consultation, to be little soldiers in all these wars, exhorted to Do Our Bit for the Victory - which latter, the warmongers never seem to notice, has no feasible criteria of possibility defining it.
"Was hast du heute für den Sieg getan?
I suppose it's too much to hope, that there might some sunset conditions in this latest ukase? Something like "until..."?
In the mean time, I think anybody with chickens should read the Orders carefully, tilting their head at precisely a "How do I pay lip-service to this?" angle.
I’m not easily scared but the word DEFRA has done it for me since 2001.