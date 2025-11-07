Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Seb Thirlway
5h

Infuriating. More Health Security Theatre from a bunch of spreadsheet-jockeys with not enough to do. They have to Do [be seen to be doing] Something, because Something Must Be Done, and This Is Something. Job done, box ticked, job retained.

This _so_ reminds me of the ludicrous UK Gov response to the shortlived, well-contained outbreak of foot'n'mouth in Central Europe earlier this year. Austria, Slovakia and Hungary put sensible measures in place. The UK Gov decided that the _correct_ response was to "ban" individual travellers from importing _anything_ meat or dairy from the entire EU - however processed: even a cheese sandwich from Tallinn or Lisbon airport would be covered.

But who cares if a bunch of chair-moisteners at UKHScareA or DEFRA occupy their time producing this garbage? Well, the problem is that they want to recruit the rest of us into their demented Glorious Struggle.

As I argued in a recent rant over on eugyppius' Substack: this is an example of the prevalent habit of government, which is _pre-decided conscription_. There is always a war on, in the minds of these idiots; a war of annihilation, which can implicitly only be declared won when Zero is reached. Not one war, but so many at the same time! War on Flu; War on Bird Flu; War On Lizard Flu; War on Terr'sm; War On Climate Change; War on Smoking and Vaping; War On PeopleNotMindingTheGapBetweenTheTrainAndThePlatform. There's even a new one, where I live: the Glorious WarOnPeopleFallingOverOnEscalators. I'm not making it up. War-effort posters and all.

And we are declared, constantly and without consultation, to be little soldiers in all these wars, exhorted to Do Our Bit for the Victory - which latter, the warmongers never seem to notice, has no feasible criteria of possibility defining it.

"Was hast du heute für den Sieg getan?

I suppose it's too much to hope, that there might some sunset conditions in this latest ukase? Something like "until..."?

In the mean time, I think anybody with chickens should read the Orders carefully, tilting their head at precisely a "How do I pay lip-service to this?" angle.

John Watkinson
6h

I’m not easily scared but the word DEFRA has done it for me since 2001.

