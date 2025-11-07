The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) just published a press release to declare a National Housing Order:

What does it mean? This is the way the release explains the Order:

“The new measures mean bird keepers across the whole of England must house all poultry and captive birds if they keep more than 50 (except in specific circumstances e.g. some zoo birds) or if they sell or give eggs away.”

We guessed some kind of draconian measures were on the way; this time, they addressed our feathered friends, but the list of measures caught our eye.

There is no explanation of the rationale for these measures, but if you read carefully, you will see that their aim is “to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease”.

So presumably, this means preventing transmission. Ah, yes! That makes sense, does it not?

However, what mode of transmission are we preventing?

Vertical (do not sell the eggs of unprotected birds)

Vermin vector born (carry out effective vermin control)

Contact (disinfect everything and wear protective clothing)

Oro-faecal (keep away from manure)

Airborne (under cover, folks!)

Fomite (wash the walls)

Direct or indirect contact (keep the wild birds away) Take a guess (keep feed and bedding inside)

In other words, DEFRA hasn’t got a clue as to how avian influenza is transmitted.

Notably absent from the list of bird lockups are the use of masks (for humans or birds) and vaccines, which are only mentioned two hyperlinks down in the UK Scare Agency Guidance.

The two old geezers do not know what to make of all this. We have already spent 50 posts telling the story of asking questions about avian influenza vaccines and getting obfuscation and stonewalls—polite words that mean censorship.

There are stockpiled vaccines which cost the taxpayer [redacted as confidential, mind your own business while we spend your tax money] GBP, against a vague threat to humans which is now downplayed by the Scare Agency and not mentioned at all by DEFRA. The scientific evidence for any of these measures is nowhere to be seen.

And don’t bother requesting viral load measurements for any positive PCR results. You’re wasting your time. The TTE office was previously stonewalled by the UKHSA when it asked for verification of the UK’s reported H5N1 influenza case.

This post was written by two pig-headed old geezers who wish you all a happy forthcoming tax rise and remind you to keep your canary indoors at all times.