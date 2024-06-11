Over a year ago, we reported that all the ducks (not a pun) were being lined up for the next round of fear-mongering.

We tried to explain the role of fear in controlling people - perhaps not a very detailed explanation - but we all experienced it and what do you expect from two old geezers?

Share

One of the important ducks (not a pun) to line up is the models. Well, the UKHSA has kicked off early, retiring Covid and turning to the next target, “bird flu”.

In terms of the risk to human health of avian influenza (influenza A H5N1) in England, we’re now on to technical briefing 3. The current UK risk is assessed as level 3 (limited mammalian transmission, low confidence). There are seven potential levels of transmission. However, the next level up is Level 4: “Limited human-to-human transmission” where the modellers can have a field day.

So, if you want to gauge the way the wind is blowing, TTE suggests keeping tabs on what horror the UKHSA is next going to concoct, thanks to models, tabs on WHO warnings and tracking Sir Sir Patrick Vallance’s forecasts or that well-known scientist Tony Blair.

On June 5th, the WHO announced the first case of human death by a novel strain of influenza H5N2 in Mexico, in a 59-year-old whose human contacts all tested negative and had no history of bird, poultry, mountain lion or skunk contacts.

The 59-year-old had multiple pathologies, but the WHO did not report the viral load or testing for other pathogens apart from SARS-CoV-2, so it’s impossible to assign the cause of death with the scarcity of information reported.

The media was quick to pick up on the WHO announcement: ‘Another Bird Flu Variant Reaches Humans: What To Know About H5N2—After First-Ever Confirmed Death,” reported Forbes.

However, no one seems to have checked the facts. The announcement drew a firm response from Mexican Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer, who attributed the death to kidney and respiratory failure. Mr Alcocer denied the WHO announcement that the man’s death was caused by H5N2 that had never before been found in a human: "I can point out that the statement made by the World Health Organization is pretty bad, since it speaks of a fatal case (of bird flu), which was not the case," Alcocer said.

Mexico is likely still bruised by being the reputed epicentre of the 2009 Influenza pandemic. Whatever is going on, keep watching and prepare yourselves, as the next pandemic is inevitable given the efforts to ramp up the fear. However, a pandemic of what? We wonder.

This post was written by two old geezers who’d like to clarify that they have no clue what mountain lions are.