Busy with bins, riddles and smokescreens, we have kept a loose track of what is going on with the UK Covid Inquiry, otherwise known as the Hallett Inquiry. The Inquiry has now entered module 2A, which translated into King’s English means it is looking at what went on North of Hadrian’s Wall, and the hearings have moved to Edinburgh.

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On the 19th of January, Baroness Hallett and Jamie Dawson KC asked Ms Lesley Fraser questions. Ms Fraser is the Director of Corporate for the Scottish Government. We leave you readers to understand what this means; here is her job description.

The exchange was overshadowed by the revelations on the instrumental political use of the pandemic to further the cause of Scotland leaving the UK. TTE does not take political sides, so we will leave that alone. However, these provided a distraction from what transpired during the 19th January exchange.

Mr Dawson was trying to understand what rules the Scottish government had in place for retaining documents, in this c…