“A recent review by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and UKHSA proposed that 7 infectious diseases could be added to schedule 1, and 12 causative agents could be added to schedule 2 of the HPNR”.

This rationale appears in the Introduction of a DSHC document, which, if approved, would require registered medical practitioners and laboratories to notify the DHSC of the occurrence of seven diseases and 12 agents. The gobbledegook at the end of the sentence stands for Health Protection (Notification) Regulations 2010.

To be clear, these are diseases or bugs that your treating physician and/or the laboratory to which the physician sends the specimen must tell the DHSC/UKHSA about.

As we value our readers and like to scrutinise what comes out of the premier public health establishments around the world, we looked at the two lists.

Something is going on here. As we are unsure what it is, we thought we would offer our readers a sample of officialese and a tentative translation an…